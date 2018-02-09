PocketSprite is a Game Boy clone smaller than a business card (crowdfunding)

Want to play Game Boy games on the go? There are plenty of emulators you can install on your smartphone.

But what if you want to play on a tiny device with physical buttons, a ridiculously small screen, and a body small enough to comfortably clip to your keychain?

That’s what the PocketSprite is for… I guess.

The PocketSprite is a tiny retro game console that measures just 2.2″ x 1.2″ x 06″ and which has a 1″ x 0.9″ color OLED display (with a resolution of 96 x 64 pixels.

The developers are running a crowdfunding campaign for the project through Crowd Supply and hope to begin shipping early bird “Hacker Edition” model by April 15th to backers who pledge $45 or more. A finished, fully assembled PocketSprite is going for $55 and the goal is to ship that version by May 15th.

A PocketSprite mini console has a tiny D-pad, A, B, Start, and Select buttons, a speaker, and support for WiFi, Bluetooth low energy, and a battery that charges via a micro USB cable.

The system has a 240 MHz ESP32 dual-core processor, and 128MB of storage… which doesn’t sound like a lot for a modern gaming device, but it should be enough to hold a number of Game Boy titles at a time.

PocketSprite’s developers says the system supports GNUBoy for Game Boy and Game Boy Colo games and SMS Plus for Sega Master System and Sega Game Gear games. The system comes with a few open source games pre-installed, but you can upload your own games to a PocketSprite wirelessly using a Windows, Linux, Mac, or Android device.

PocketSprite is also an open source project, and the code for everything that runs on the device is available at GitHub.

Or if you don’t want to wait until April or May, I suppose you could try building your own tiny Game Boy clone.