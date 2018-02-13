Panasonic launches 12.1 inch, 2.2 pound laptop with Kaby Lake R (in Japan)

Panasonic is updating it’s Let’s Note line of compact laptop computers with a new model sporting a 12.1 inch, 1920 x 1200 pixel display and support for up to an Intel Core i7-8650U quad-core processor.

It’s called the Let’s Note CF-SV7, and it’s a pretty unusual looking little computer… but it’s also a pretty expensive one. Prices start at about $2300 and go up to nearly $4000 for a model decked out with top-tier specs and optional features including a Blu-ray drive and LTE modem.

If you don’t live in Japan the point may be moot though, since it’s unlikely this new laptop will be widely distributed outside of Panasonic’s home country.

Still, it’s always fun to see what PC makers can pack into a small space. In the case of the Panasonic Let’s Note CF-SV7 the answer seems to be “quite a bit:”

Core i5-8250U to Core i7-8650U processor options

8GB and 16GB LPDDR3 memory options

Up to 512GB of SATA SSD storage and up to 1TB of PCIe SSD storage

Optical disc drive (either a CD/DVD burner or a Blu-ray reader/CD/DVD burner)

Thunderbolt 3/USB Type-C port

3 USB 3.0 Type-A ports

HDMI, VGA, and 3.5mm audio jacks

Ethernet jack, 802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth 4.1

Optional 4G LTE (300Mbps down, 50 Mbps up)

SD card reader

11.2″ x 8″ 1″

2.2 – 2.5 pounds, depending on configuration.

There are also several different battery options, with Panasonic offering an “S” battery that offers up to 14 hours of battery life and an “L” battery that can allegedly power the computer for up to 21 hours straight.

On the one hand, this little laptop is a bit on the thick side for a portable notebook in 2018. On the other hand, that means it has room for full-sized Ethernet and VGA ports, which you don’t see as often as you used to. An there’s also an optical disc drive, which is practically unheard of on laptops with small screens these days.

via AnandTech and PC Watch