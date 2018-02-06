Hardkernel’s been making Raspberry Pi-like single-board computers for even longer than the Raspberry Pi Foundation, although Hardkernel’s ODROID line of devices don’t get as much attention as those from their high-profile competitor.
But that hasn’t stopped Hardkernel from cranking out new models on a regular basis. The next is a tiny computer with a Rockchip RK3399 hexa-core processor, 4GB of RAM, 4K support, and the ability to run Debian Stretch 9.3, Ubuntu 18.04 or Android 7.1
It’s called the ODROID-N1 and it should be coming soon for around $110… although if there’s enough demand the company may also produce a “Lite” model that would sell for $75.
The ODROID-N1 is a single-board PC that measures about 3.5″ x 3.5″ x 0.8″ and which features all the ports you need for basic computer usage along with a 40-pin GPIO connector.
Here’s a run-down of the specs:
- Rockchip RK3399 processor (two 2 GHz ARM Cortex-A72 cores + four 1.5 GHz Cortex-A53 cores)
- Mali-T860MP4 graphics
- 4GB of DDR-1866 RAM
- eMMC 5.0 flash storage support
- UHS-capable microSD card slot
- 2 SATA 3 connectors
- 2 USB 3.0 host ports
- 2 USB 2.0 host ports
- HDMI 2.0 port (4K support)
- Gigabit Ethernet jack
The proposed ODROID-N1 Lite model would have most of the same features, but it would ship with 2GB of RAM instead of 4GB and it wouldn’t have the SATA ports.
You can find benchmarks and performance notes, plus details about optional heat sink and fan solutions at the ODROID forum. And before you ask, it looks like there is at least some support for hardware-accelerated graphics and video in Linux.
via CNX Software
7 Comments on "ODROID-N1 single-board PC with RK3399 hexa-core CPU coming soon for $110 (or less)"
Hmm, is this the first time Odroid is using rockship?
I’m almost certain it’s the first Odroid with Rockchip. I’m not too surprised to see it considering the options available for SBC application with A72 cores. Very interesting design.
Very interested in something like this, good price compared to other high end board. Should run kodi and Nas software just fine with the 2 Sata ports seems like a good fit.
Sounds interesting. Do these things come with a power supply? If not could you get one online?
Yes and here is a similar board but the one above is far better https://www.khadas.com/vim
Some Odroid boards have(or did have) the power supply included, but many do not. However, they are typically offered for purchase separately from the various sites which sell the boards and are not expensive. Not everyone needs the power supply with a new board.
A nice looking board. I am very happy with my Odroid C2. I probably would buy another Odroid C2 if I wanted another 4k kodi front end. They need to get the price close to $60 before I would go with RK3399 over a $40 amlogic905.