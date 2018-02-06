ODROID-N1 single-board PC with RK3399 hexa-core CPU coming soon for $110 (or less)

Hardkernel’s been making Raspberry Pi-like single-board computers for even longer than the Raspberry Pi Foundation, although Hardkernel’s ODROID line of devices don’t get as much attention as those from their high-profile competitor.

But that hasn’t stopped Hardkernel from cranking out new models on a regular basis. The next is a tiny computer with a Rockchip RK3399 hexa-core processor, 4GB of RAM, 4K support, and the ability to run Debian Stretch 9.3, Ubuntu 18.04 or Android 7.1

It’s called the ODROID-N1 and it should be coming soon for around $110… although if there’s enough demand the company may also produce a “Lite” model that would sell for $75.

The ODROID-N1 is a single-board PC that measures about 3.5″ x 3.5″ x 0.8″ and which features all the ports you need for basic computer usage along with a 40-pin GPIO connector.

Here’s a run-down of the specs:

Rockchip RK3399 processor (two 2 GHz ARM Cortex-A72 cores + four 1.5 GHz Cortex-A53 cores)

Mali-T860MP4 graphics

4GB of DDR-1866 RAM

eMMC 5.0 flash storage support

UHS-capable microSD card slot

2 SATA 3 connectors

2 USB 3.0 host ports

2 USB 2.0 host ports

HDMI 2.0 port (4K support)

Gigabit Ethernet jack

The proposed ODROID-N1 Lite model would have most of the same features, but it would ship with 2GB of RAM instead of 4GB and it wouldn’t have the SATA ports.

You can find benchmarks and performance notes, plus details about optional heat sink and fan solutions at the ODROID forum. And before you ask, it looks like there is at least some support for hardware-accelerated graphics and video in Linux.

via CNX Software