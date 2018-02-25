Nokia 1 with Android Go coming in April for $85

HMD is joining the Android Go party with a low-cost phone called the Nokia 1. As expected, it’s an entry-level phone that’s positioned as an upgrade for feature-phone users. In fact, with an expected price of $85, it’s actually cheaper than the new Nokia 8110 4G feature phone.

The Nokia 1 is expected to hit the streets in April.

The phone will ship with Android Oreo Go Edition software, which means it has a version of Google’s smartphone operating system optimized for devices with entry-level specs. It will also have streamlined versions of core apps including Google Maps, Chrome, and Google search.

The Nokia 1 features a 4.5 inch, 854 x 480 pixel display, a 1.1 GHz MediaTem T6737M quad-core processor, 1GB of RAM, and 8GB of eMMC storage.

It has a microSD card reader for up to 128GB of removable storage, supports LTE speeds up to 150Mbps down and 50 Mbps up, and has a 5MP rear camer, a 2MP front camera, a headset jack, micro USB 2.0 port, 802.11n WiFi, and Bluetooth 4.2.

HMD says the phone’s removable 2,150 mAh battery should provide up to 9 hours of talk time, up to 4.8 hours of vieo playback time, or up to 53 hours of MP3 playback.

HMD says users will also be able to customize the phone thanks to swappable back covers that come in a variety of colors.