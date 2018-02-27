MSI Cubi N mini PC with Intel Gemini Lake chips coming soon

MSI is updating its Cubi line of tiny desktop computers with a new version of the Cubi N that will be available with a choice fo Intel Celeron N4000, Celeron N4100, or Pentium N5000 Gemini Lake processors.

The new system measures about 4.6″ x 4.4″ across, and weighs about a pound.

MSI will offer two different sizes: there’s a version that measures about 1.8 inches high and which just has room for an M.2 solid state drive, and a taller version that measures 2.2 inches, has a removable bottom, and has an M.2 SSD slot and a 2.5 inch bay for a hard drive or solid state drive.

Both models have a single SODIMM slot for up to 8GB of DDR4-2400 memory, HDMI, VGA, and Ethernet jacks, Gigabit Ethernet, a headset jack, and a 40 watt AC adapter.

The system supports 802.11ac WiFi and some models will ship with Bluetooth 4.2 support while others may have Bluetooth 5.0.

The original MSI Cubi N was also a fanless device, although I don’t see any details in the spec sheet about whether the new model uses active or passive cooling.

Update: Olivier from FanlessTech assures me that the new Cubi N will also be a passively cooled device.

MSI hasn’t announced the price or release date yet, but older models with Intel Braswell processors tended to sell for around $200 to $400, depending on the configuration.