Microsoft introduces “Ultimate Performance” power scheme for Windows 10

Windows 10 includes power management tools that let you prioritize peak performance or lower power consumption (and longer battery life) depending on your needs. Out of the box most laptops ship with Windows configured so that you’ll get the best possible performance when plugged in, for example, but when you’re running on battery power the system will usually slow down a bit in order to extend your run time.

You can create your own “power plans” in Windows 10, but most PCs ship with three options: Power Saver, High Performance, and Balanced.

Soon there will a third option for some high-end PCs: Ultimate Performance.

Microsoft is introducing the new power plan in Windows 10 Insider Preview builds 17101 and 17604 for Skip Ahead users. It will only be available in Windows 10 Pro for Workstations, at least for now. It can be enabled by PC makers or chosen manually by end users from the Power Options in the Windows 10 Settings menu.

The company says the new power scheme is designed to “eliminate micro-latencies associated with fine grained power management techniques.”

In other words, you can expect PCs to be even more responsive when using the new power plan… but you can also expect them to be power hungry. Microsoft isn’t even offering the option of using Ultimate Performance mode for PCs that run on batteries (including laptops and tablets).

Other changes in the new preview builds of Windows 10 includes updated emoji designs, more control over permissions used by Universal Windows Platform apps, and a bunch of bug fixes.