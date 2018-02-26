MediaTek launches Helio P60 with AI features for mid-range phones

MediaTek’s latest processor is an octa-core chip that the company says is up to 25 more efficient and offers up to 70 percent higher performance than its predecessor, while offering new artificial intelligence features for machine learning and computer vision-related tasks.

Phones powered by the new MediaTek Helio P60 should hit the streets in the second quarter of 2018.

The processor is a 12nm chip that combines four ARM Cortex-A73 CPU cores and four lower-power Cortex-A53 cores and ARM Mali-G72 MPr graphics.

It supports up to 8GB of LPDDR4 1800 MHz memory, eMMC 5.1 or UFS 2.1 storage, and cameras with resolutions up to 32MP (or dual camera systems with 16MP + 20MP cameras) and screen resolutions up to 2400 x 1080 pixels.

It features MediaTek’s NeuroPilot AI technology that’s compatible with AI platforms including TensorFlow TF Lite, Caffe, and Caffe2. Rather than using a dedicated co-processor like some rival systems-on-a-chip, the Helio P60 combines CPU, GPU, and Mobile APU resources for hardware-accelerated AI processing.

While I suspect that means performance won’t be on par with, say, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 or Huawei Kirin 970, MediaTek says the P60 can offer “AI-infused experiences in apps with real-time beautification, novel real-time overlays, AR/MR acceleration, enhancements to photography, real-time video previews and more.”

press release