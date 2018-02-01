Mario Kart Tour coming to smartphones by 2019

Nintendo’s handheld game consoles may be some of the most popular in the world, but the company has taken a cautious approach to smartphone gaming, launching its first mobile games for iOS an Android in 2016.

There are still only a handful of Nintendo games in the App Store and Play Store, including Super Mario Run, Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, Fire Emblem Heroes, and the soon-to-be-discontinued Miimoto.

But sometime in the next year, Nintendo will bring one of its most popular franchises to mobile: Mario Kart.

Mario Kart seems like a good fit for mobile gaming, since it’s a racing game series with high replay value that you can pick up and play for a few minutes at a time or for extended sessions. It also doesn’t rely heavily on detailed graphics, which means it should support a wide range of hardware.

The company hasn’t provided many details about the upcoming game, but a tweet reveals that the new game will be called Mario Kart Tour, it’s currently under development, and it’ll be released sometime during the fiscal year that ends in March, 2019.

In other words, don’t expect the game to land before April, 2018… but there’s a chance we could see it before the end of the calendar year.

Until then, I suppose you could always fire up an older version of Mario Kart in an emulator… although that’s a legally grey area at best.

via Kotaku