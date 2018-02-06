LG Gram (2018) laptops launch in the US (quad-core chips, 2.4 pounds or less)

LG showed off the latest members of the LG Gram laptop lineup at CES in January, and now they’re starting to go on sale in the US.

The laptops get their name from their light weight: the company’s new 14 inch model weighs about a kilogram, or roughly 2.2 pounds. There are also 13.3 inch and 15.6 inch models that weigh a little less or a little more.

All three feature quad-core 8th-gen Intel Core processors, high capacity batteries for long battery life, and premium specs… and prices. The first model to go on sale in the US is priced at $2000, although more affordable versions should be on the way.

The LG Gram 15Z980-R.AAS9U1 is the top-of-the-line 15.6 inch model. It weighs 2.4 pounds, supports up to 16GB of RAM, up to 1TB of solid state storage, has an Intel Core i7-8550U processor, and is up for order for $1999.

This model has the biggest screen, but slim bezels make it not much bigger than a typical 14 inch laptop. LG did manage to fit a numeric keypad next to the keyboard though.

LG says you should be able to get up to 16.5 hours of battery life from the laptop’s 72 Wh battery, although real-world reviews suggest 12–15 hours is more realistic (although still pretty impressive).

Other upcoming models include:

LG Gram 14Z980-A.AAS7U1 2.2 pound notebook with a 14 inch display, Core i7-8550U, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage for $1400

2.2 pound notebook with a 14 inch display, Core i7-8550U, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage for $1400 LG Gram 13Z980-A.AAS7U1 2.1 pound notebook with a 13.3 inch display, Core i7-8550U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage fro $1550

Each model features a full HD display, a nano carbon magnesium metal alloy body, and they’ve all passed seven MIL-ST-810G durability tests for impact, pressure, and temperature resistance.

The notebooks also have Thunderbolt 3/USB Type-C ports, USB 3.0 Type-A ports, 72Wh batteries, HDMI, microSD, and headset jacks as well a fingerprint sensors. The 15.6 inch model also has a slot for a second SSD for additional storage.

It’s unclear if LG plans to offer cheaper models with Core i5 chips, but that’s something to keep an eye out for if you find the current prices a bit high.

