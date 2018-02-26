Lenovo unveils Yoga 530, Yoga 730 convertible notebooks

Lenovo is updating its Yoga line of convertible notebooks with new Yoga 530 and Yoga 730 models.
Each version is available with up to an 8th-gen Intel Core i7 processor and features a full-sized keyboard, a touchscreen, a 360-degree hinge, and optional support for a Lenovo Active Pen 2 with 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity.
The Yoga 730 is available with a 13 inch or 15 inch display, while the Yoga 530 is a more affordable model with a 14 inch display and a few less bells and whistles. For some reason the Yoga 14 will be marketed under the Lenovo Flex 14 name in the United States.
All the new laptops feature fingerprint readers with Windows Hello support, but the Yoga 730 has some extra features including Thunderbolt 3 ports, far-field microphones for use with the Cortana or Alexa voice assistants, and an optional 4K display.
Here’s a run-down of the specs for each version:
Lenovo Yoga 730-13IKB
- 13.3 inch touchscreen display (1920 x 1080 IPS or 3840 x 2160 IPS)
- Up to 8th-gen Intel Core i7
- Intel HD graphics
- 4GB/8GB/16GB RAM options
- 128GB/256GB/512GB PCIe SSD options
- Up to 11.5 hours battery life (FHD or 4K display)
- 802.11ac WiFi
- 2 Thunderbolt 3/USB-C ports
- 1 USB 3.0 Type-A port
- 3.5mm audio jack
- 12.1″ x 8.5″ x 0.6″
- 2.5 pounds
- Coming in April for 999 Euros and up (including Lenovo Active Pen 2, price includes VAT)
Lenovo Yoga 730-15IKB
- 15.6 inch touchscreen display (1920 x 1080 IPS or 3840 x 2160 IPS)
- Up to 8th-gen Intel Core i7
- Optional NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 graphics
- 8GB/16GB RAM options (8GB DDR4 + 8GB DIMM)
- 256GB/512GB/1TB PCIe SSD options
- Up to 9 hours of battery life (4K) or 11 hours of battery life (FHD)
- 802.11ac WiFi
- 1 Thunderbolt 3/USB Type-C port
- 2 USB 3.0 Type-A ports
- HDMI
- 3.5mm audio jack
- 14.2″ x 9,8″ x 0.7″
- 4.2 pounds
- Coming in April for 1099 Euros and up (including Active Pen 2, price includes VAT)
Lenovo Yoga 530/Flex 14
- 14 inch display (1366 x 768 touchscreen or 1920 x 1080 IPS touchscreen)
- Up to 8th-gen Intel Core i7
- Optional NVIDIA GeForce MX130 graphics
- 4GB/8GB/16GB RAM options
- 128GB/256GB/512GB PCIe SSD options
- Up to 10 hours battery life
- 802.11ac WiFi
- 2 USB 3.0 Type-A ports
- 1 USB 3.0 Type-C port
- SD card reader
- HDMI
- 3.5mm audio
- 12.9″ x 9″ x 0.7″
- 3.5 pounds
- Coming in June for 549 Euros (VAT included)
Leave a Reply
2 Comments on "Lenovo unveils Yoga 530, Yoga 730 convertible notebooks"
Thats odd, other news outlets say that 15″ model will have 8Gb RAM max, which is odd, as well as that it wont have Thunderbolt port.
Now, if they added numpad on 15″ model, it would be great!
Only downsides in buying Lenovo are that its Chinese state company that often ships with malware/spyware(Chinese thing, I suppose?) and that in my home country they have 6mo battery, 2y laptop warranty, while Dell and Asus offer 12mo battery and 3y laptop warranties standart.
This is from Lenovo’s spec sheet: