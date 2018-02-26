Lenovo unveils Yoga 530, Yoga 730 convertible notebooks

Lenovo is updating its Yoga line of convertible notebooks with new Yoga 530 and Yoga 730 models.

Each version is available with up to an 8th-gen Intel Core i7 processor and features a full-sized keyboard, a touchscreen, a 360-degree hinge, and optional support for a Lenovo Active Pen 2 with 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity.

The Yoga 730 is available with a 13 inch or 15 inch display, while the Yoga 530 is a more affordable model with a 14 inch display and a few less bells and whistles. For some reason the Yoga 14 will be marketed under the Lenovo Flex 14 name in the United States.

All the new laptops feature fingerprint readers with Windows Hello support, but the Yoga 730 has some extra features including Thunderbolt 3 ports, far-field microphones for use with the Cortana or Alexa voice assistants, and an optional 4K display.

Here’s a run-down of the specs for each version:

Lenovo Yoga 730-13IKB

13.3 inch touchscreen display (1920 x 1080 IPS or 3840 x 2160 IPS)

Up to 8th-gen Intel Core i7

Intel HD graphics

4GB/8GB/16GB RAM options

128GB/256GB/512GB PCIe SSD options

Up to 11.5 hours battery life (FHD or 4K display)

802.11ac WiFi

2 Thunderbolt 3/USB-C ports

1 USB 3.0 Type-A port

3.5mm audio jack

12.1″ x 8.5″ x 0.6″

2.5 pounds

Coming in April for 999 Euros and up (including Lenovo Active Pen 2, price includes VAT)

Lenovo Yoga 730-15IKB

15.6 inch touchscreen display (1920 x 1080 IPS or 3840 x 2160 IPS)

Up to 8th-gen Intel Core i7

Optional NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 graphics

8GB/16GB RAM options (8GB DDR4 + 8GB DIMM)

256GB/512GB/1TB PCIe SSD options

Up to 9 hours of battery life (4K) or 11 hours of battery life (FHD)

802.11ac WiFi

1 Thunderbolt 3/USB Type-C port

2 USB 3.0 Type-A ports

HDMI

3.5mm audio jack

14.2″ x 9,8″ x 0.7″

4.2 pounds

Coming in April for 1099 Euros and up (including Active Pen 2, price includes VAT)

Lenovo Yoga 530/Flex 14