Lenovo ThinkPad E485 with AMD Ryzen leaked, coming in April (ThinkPad E585 too)

AMD’s first Ryzen Mobile processors launched in late 2017, but so far we’ve only seen a handful of laptops powered by the chips. More could be on the way soon though.

A leaked product roadmap for Lenovo’s ThinkPad line of business laptops suggests that at least two Ryzen-powered notebooks are coming in April.

The Lenovo ThinkPad E485 will likely be a 14 inch notebook that’s similar to the current ThinkPad E480… but with an AMD processor instead of an Intel chip.

Lenovo’s upcoming ThinkPad E585 is likewise expected to be an AMD alternative to the Intel-powered 15.6 inch ThinkPad E580.

According to a leaked product slide, both feature narrow bezels, USB Type-C ports, and a “new thinner, lighter design,” although it’s unclear if that means thinner than the Intel versions or just thinner than previous-generation laptops.

Lenovo currently sells both the ThinkPad E480 and E580 for $630 and up. The 14 inch model is a 3.9 pound laptop that measures about 13″ x 9.5 x 0.8″ and the larger model measures 14.5″ x 9.9″ x 0.8″ and weighs about 4.7 pounds.

Both are available with 768p or 1080p display options, and interestingly they’re both currently available with optional AMD Radeon RX 550 graphics.

via NotebookCheck and ibxt