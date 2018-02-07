Lenovo recalls 5th-gen ThinkPad X1 Carbon due to fire hazard

Lenovo’s ThinkPad X1 Carbon line of laptops are known for their thin-and-light bodies, business-like black chassis with red accents, and high-performance hardware.

Unfortunately it looks like last year’s model is also a potential fire hazard, so Lenovo is working with the US Consumer Product Safety Commission and issuing a recall for some ThinkPad X1 Carbon 5th-gen laptops.

Lenovo says that “a limited number” of the laptops “may have an unfastened screw that could damage the laptop’s battery causing overheating, potentially posing a fire hazard.”

According to the CPSC, that number is about 78,000 units sold in the US, and about 5,500 sold in Canada.

You can find out if you have an affected model by finding the model number for your laptop and entering the serial number in Lenovo’s site. Some laptops with the following model numbers are affected:

20HQ

20HR

20K3

20K4

If you’ve got an affected laptop, Lenovo recommends you stop using the laptop and contact the company or a warranty service provider to have the laptop inspected for an unfastened screw. Inspection and repair are offered free of charge… although nobody will compensate you for the time you have to spend without access to your PC.

So far no reports of laptops catching fire have come in, but the loose screw has apparently caused overheating and damage to some laptops and poses a fire hazard, so it’s probably a good idea to stop using an affected laptop anyway.