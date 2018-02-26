Lenovo launches Chromebooks with pen and touch for $269 and up

Lenovo’s latest Chromebooks for the education market include an entry-level Lenovo 100e Chromebook that’s coming in March for $219, and the $269 Lenovo 300e Chromebook and $309 Lenovo 500e Chromebook, which are both already available.

Interesting sidenote: Lenovo’s press release says prices start at $279 for the 300e and $349 for the 500e, but they’re both selling for less at Lenovo.com.

Anyway, while all three laptops feature 11.6 inch displays, the 100e is a clamshell-style device while the other two models both feature 360-degree hinges, touchscreen displays, and pen support.

The Lenovo 500e is the only model of the bunch that actually comes with an EMR stylus for on-screen inking. There’s also a slot in the case for storing the pen when you’re not using it.

But the Lenovo 300e supports “AnyPen” technology, which basically means you can use any pen, pencil, or other object to write or draw on the screen. It probably won’t be as precise as using an active pen, but it should come in handy if you want to write with an object that has a finer tip than your finger.

Each laptop has a spill-resistant keyboard and a ruggedized case to help protect the computers from drops, bumps, and scratches.

Here’s an overview of the specs for each model:

Lenovo 500e Chromebook

11.6 inch, 1366 x 768 pixel IPS multitouch display (250 nits)

360 degree hinge

Intel Celeron N3450 quad-core processor

4GB or 8GB of RAM

32GB or 64GB of eMMC storage

3.5mm audio jack

720p webcam

2 USB Type-C ports

2 USB 3.0 Type-A ports

802.11ac WiFi

Bluetooth 4.2

microSD card reader

42 Wh battery (up to 10 hours)

MIL-STD-810G

11.4″ x 8″ x 0.8″

3 pounds

Available now for $309 and up

Lenovo 300e Chromebook

11.6 inch, 1366 x 768 pixel IPS multitouch display (250 nits)

360 degree hinge

MediaTek MTK8173C processor

4GB of RAM

32GB of eMMC storage

3.5mm audio jack

720p webcam

USB Type-A and Type-C ports

HDMI

802.11ac WiFi

Bluetooth 4.0

microSD card reader

45 Wh battery (up to 10 hours)

MIL-STD-810G

11.5″ x 8″ x 0.8″

3 pounds

Available now for $269 and up

Lenovo 100e Chromebook