Leak: Samsung’s DeX Pad turns a phone into a desktop PC (with the phone working as a touchpad)

Samsung’s DeX Station dock lets you connect select Samsung phones to a monitor, mouse, and keyboard and use the phone as if it were a desktop PC.

But Samsung seems to have a new model on the way called the DeX Pad. It’ll do everything a DeX Station does… but it’s designed so that your phone lies down flat instead of standing up. And while the phone is docked, you can use it as a touchpad.

We heard about the DeX Pad earlier this year from a trademark filing. Now Evan Blass has posted some leaked photos showing what it’ll (probably) look like.

The dock lies flat on a table or desk and has a raised section with a USB Type-C connector that you can slide your phone into. There also appears to be a fan which could help keep the back of the phone from getting hot while in use.

The DeX Pad also has an HDMI port (for connecting an external display) a USB Type-C port, and two USB Type-A ports (which you can probably use to connect a keyboard, storage, or a mouse… if you don’t want to actually use your phone as a touchpad).

There’s still no word on how much the DeX Pad will cost or when it will be available for purchase. But Mobile World Congress is coming up at the end of the month.

2 Comments on "Leak: Samsung’s DeX Pad turns a phone into a desktop PC (with the phone working as a touchpad)"

Michael Mosbey
I have the current Dex Station. I don’t get this product. With the current model, you can reach the fingerprint sensor, and maybe could position the camera and iris sensors to catch your face. The new model kills all of that in favor of… a trackpad?

Lemuel
Lemuel
It’s for the CPU fan.

