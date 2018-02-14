Intel’s first hexa-core chips for laptops coming soon (leaks)

There’s more evidence that Intel plans to launch laptop chips with up to 6 cores and 12 threads. We got a first glimpse at an unannounced 45W Core i7-8720HK hexa-core processor in December, and details about a higher-performance Core i7-8750HK leaked this week.

Now a leaked Intel roadmap suggests Intel may have at least one more hexa-core laptop chip on the way.

German site ComputerBase has published a series of pictures that allegedly show an Intel roadmap released in January. Among other things, the roadmap features two previously unannounced laptop-class processors:

Core i7-8550H : 2.6GHz base/4.3 GHz boost, 6-cores, 12-threads, 9MB cache

: 2.6GHz base/4.3 GHz boost, 6-cores, 12-threads, 9MB cache Core i5-8400H: 2.5 GHz base/4.2 GHz boost, 4-cores, 8t-threads, 8MB cache

Both chips seem to be able to run at 35W or 45W and they feature Intel UHD 630 integrated graphics and support for DDR4-2666 or LPDDR3-2133 memory.

Intel’s H-series processors are typically aimed at high-performance laptops that need more power than the thin-and-light models served by Intel’s 15 watt U-series chips. But while Intel has been offering 8th-gen Core U chips for months, the H-series has been missing until now. Well, kind of.

Theoretically the new Kaby Lake-G chips Intel announced last month pair an H-series CPU with an AMD GPU. But since you couldn’t get those CPUs on a separate package, I’m not sure that counts.