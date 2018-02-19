Intel unveils discrete GPU prototype

Intel has been making big strides with its integrated graphics technology in recent years, to the point that gaming-focused mini PCs and handhelds with Intel HD graphics aren’t a complete joke.

But you still get better graphics performance with a discrete GPU, which is why Intel is partnering with AMD to launch its first Intel CPU + AMD GPU processors this year. And the company hired AMD’s chief GPU architect Raja Koduri last year to help develop new graphics technology in-house.

Now Intel is showing off a prototype for an upcoming discrete GPU.

According to PC Watch, Intel announced the new graphics processor at the ISSCC event in San Francisco.

It’s still very much a work in progress and it’s unclear when it’ll be ready to ship, or if Intel will ever ship this particular GPU. It could be more of a demonstration project, and at this point it seems to be designed to bring better graphics performance to low-end PCs, which means it’s not going to be competitive with the latest high-end graphics cards from AMD or NVIDIA.

But here’s what we know o far:

There’s a 14nm chip with the GPU and a system agent with a control system and input/output features and an FPGA bridge to connect the GPU to the PC.

The chip has 1.5 billion transistors

It has a frequency range of 50 MHz at 0.51 volts to 400 MHz at 1.2 volts.

One of the key things Intel seems to be focusing on is efficiency, bringing the same kind of fine-grained power controls to GPUs that the company already offers for CPUs.

You can find more details and a bunch of presentation slides at PC Watch (Google Translate version if your Japanese is rusty).

