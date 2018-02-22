Liliputing

Intel says always-connected PCs with 5G are coming in 2019

Microsoft has been pushing the concept of an always-connected PC with integrated support for cellular broadband for a few years, and this year the company is partnering with Qualcomm to bring always-connected PCs with Snapdragon processors (and 4G LTE modems) to market.

But rival chip maker Intel says 2019 will be the year 5G-capable always-connected PCs hit the streets. The company is announcing partnerships with Microsoft and several major PC makers to put its 5G modem in PCs.

Keep in mind that the 5G standard won’t actually be finalized until later this year, and it’s unclear how long it’ll take wireless carriers to start rolling out their networks. But the idea is to provide high-speed, low-latency connections for billions of devices including phones, PCs, wearables, and Internet of Things gadgets.

Do you need those capabilities in a laptop or convertible PC? Maybe… but right now Intel acknowledges that the percentage of PCs that ship with cellular capabilities is still in the single digits.

The company expects that number to hit double-digits in the coming years though, as the costs go down and as customers get used to the ubiquity of wireless networks.

Personally I’d love to have a 4G or 5G modem in my laptop… if it was a one-time cost. The problem is that most US wireless carriers charge extra if you want to add another device to your account.

As a Project Fi customers, I could actually pick up a data-only SIM and use it with any PC that had a SIM card, paying only for the additional data used. But I can also just tether my laptop to my phone, which still seems like the easier way to go.

Anyway, I’m not trying to dismiss the concept of always-connected PCs. I’d just be more excited about them if they didn’t just strike me as a way to get people to spend more money on their monthly cellular bills.

Back to Intel, the company says partners including Dell, Lenovo, and HP will launch computers next year that feature the company’s XMM 8060 5G modem.

Intel is also partnering with chip maker Spreadtrum to bring phones with Intel’s 5G modem and Spreadtrum’s application processor available in China, with an emphasis on mid-range and high-end phones.

bolomkxxviii
Guest
bolomkxxviii
“I’d just be more excited about them if they didn’t just strike me as a way to get people to spend more money on their monthly cellular bills.”
THIS!!! Want us to get excited? Bring out a technology that makes our lives easier/better that doesn’t add yet another monthly fee.

15 days ago
Kangal
Guest
Kangal
“If you’re good at something, never do it for free”
– Joker, 2008

14 days ago
Graham
Guest
Graham
I don’t think it’s a secret how I view always-connected PCs, or at least how they are being targeted and marketed. Think of the absurdity of “coming in 2019”. The fear, no question about it for Intel is that people are going to have the super powered smartphones by 2019. They already are. So on what planet do I need to carry with me 2 devices that are equals? It’s call redundancy. Instead, the smartphone is going to be more than capable of being the brains of a laptop shell. They really already are in 2017/2018. When that happens, sorry for Intel and others, but the market just shrank by a whole bunch. So ultimately it’s all about controlling the market. Unfortunately the tide is changing. Our smartphones can do pretty much everything and all they need is the keyboard and display size. Then it’s game over. Did anyone else… Read more »
15 days ago
john
Guest
john
> smartphone is going to be more than capable of being the brains of a laptop shell. Lots of us are waiting for this but the biggest hurdle is the mobile OS itself. I have an Android tablet with keyboard/mouse wrapped in a true laptop-like case. No matter what I do with it, it doesn’t compare with a true Desktop OS experience. Simple things like copy/paste, mouse control, multi-tasking and, most importantly, the quality of the programs themselves just don’t cut it. For people satisfied with something like ChromeOS, basic word-processing and general consumption… yeah, I agree that a smartphone/shell solution will probably be enough. Also, as far as the redundancy issue… let’s tack on the issue of syncing across devices. Google, Apple and even Microsoft only want to do this via the cloud. From the business standpoint you mentioned – that’s a security/privacy issue of serious concern. Google, Apple,… Read more »
14 days ago
Peckish
Guest
Peckish
Sorry, I have to respectfully disagree. The smartest smartphone is NOT a laptop replacement, at least not yet. Asus tried selling a phone you could slide into a laptop( transformer book V), but it tanked. Tethering as you suggest is fine, in a pinch, and for short periods, but it’s no replacement for mobile broadband if you need to be fully functional while on the road all day. Try talking to your customer for 20 minutes on your phone while you build their order on your laptop from the back seat of a car going 55 miles an hour some time. If your phone and carrier can even offer stable Simultaneous Voice and Data under those conditions, congratulations, you are in the minority. You will still have the major problem of keeping both of those batteries charged, and if you’ve ever used your phone to tether a laptop for more… Read more »
14 days ago
riddick
Guest
riddick
My image of Intel’s “Always connected PC” is one where the power cord is always plugged-in.

14 days ago
riddick
Guest
riddick
Intel’s SC9861G-IA SOC for Spreadtrum is not selling well at all. Popular app compatibility has given it a very bad image. I suspect that Intel is building them an ARM only SOC which should give them a chance. It appears the Spreadtrum is only making Intel products as Intel bought a good amount of their stock.

14 days ago
DonL
Guest
DonL
No thanks. Ethernet is the best way to go. I only use wireless when I feel I have no other choice, and I usually do have a choice and that is wait until I get home.

14 days ago