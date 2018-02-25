Huawei unveils MediaPad M5 tablets with Kirin 960 chips, 8.4 or 10.8 inch displays

While it often seems like tablet makers are in a race to the bottom these days, Huawei isn’t willing to cede the high-end Android tablet space to Samsung.

The Chinese device maker has unveiled three new Android tablets at Mobile World Congress: the Huawei MediaPad M5 (8.4), the Huawei MediaPad M5 (10.8), and the Huawei MediaPad M5 10 Pro.

All three tablets feature 2560 x 1600 pixel IPS displays, Kirin 960 processors, and 4GB of RAM.

As the names suggest, the tablets come in two different sizes. There’s a version with an 8.4 inch display that weighs about 11 ounces, and there are larger models with 10.8 inch displays that weigh about 1.1 pounds. They all measure about 7.3mm (0.3 inches) thick).

The only real differences between the M5 (10.8) and the M5 10 Pro are that the Pro model comes with a pen, supports an optional keyboard cover accessory, and features at least 64GB of storage. Entry-level non-Pro models come with 32GB of storage.

Huawei says each model can support up to 128GB of built-in storage and each also has a microSD card slot for up to 256GB of removable storage.

The larger tablets have 7,5000 mAh for up to 10 hours of estimated battery life, while the 8.4 inch model has a 5,100 mAh battery for up to 11 hours of run time.

Other features common across all models include USB Type-C ports, 3.5mm audio jacks, 13MP rear and 8MP front cameras, quad speakers with Harman Kardon tuned audio, and Android Oreo software with Huawei’s EMUI 8.0 user interface.

The Huawei MediaPad M5 Pro will be available soon for 499 Euros and up, while the MediaPad M5 (8.4) model will sell for 349 Euros and up and the MediaPad M5 (10.8) will sell for 399 Euros and up.

via @HuweiMobile, AnandTech, and xda-developers