Huawei Mate 10 Pro up for pre-order for $800 (plus a $150 gift card)

The Huawei Mate 10 Pro smartphone will be available in the US starting February 18th, but it’s up for pre-order starting today.

As expected, the latest flagship from Huawei is a premium phone with a premium price: it’ll set you back $800. But folks who pre-order by February 17th from participating retailers will get a $150 gift card which sort of softens the blow… a bit.

The phone’s most interesting feature is probably the Kirin 970 processor with a dedicated neural processing unit (NPU) for hardware-accelerated object detection (using the camera app) and other computer vision and AI activities.

Other specs include:

6 inch, 2160 x 1080 pixel AMOLED display

6GB RAM

128GB storage

20MP mono + 12MP RGB Leica rear cameras

8MP front camera

Rear fingerprint sensor

4,000 mAh battery

IP67 dust and water resistance

Android 8.0

The Huawei Mate 10 Pro is available for pre-order from the following retailers, each of which is currently offering a $150 store gift card with purchase: