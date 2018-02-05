The Huawei Mate 10 Pro smartphone will be available in the US starting February 18th, but it’s up for pre-order starting today.
As expected, the latest flagship from Huawei is a premium phone with a premium price: it’ll set you back $800. But folks who pre-order by February 17th from participating retailers will get a $150 gift card which sort of softens the blow… a bit.
The phone’s most interesting feature is probably the Kirin 970 processor with a dedicated neural processing unit (NPU) for hardware-accelerated object detection (using the camera app) and other computer vision and AI activities.
Other specs include:
- 6 inch, 2160 x 1080 pixel AMOLED display
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB storage
- 20MP mono + 12MP RGB Leica rear cameras
- 8MP front camera
- Rear fingerprint sensor
- 4,000 mAh battery
- IP67 dust and water resistance
- Android 8.0
The Huawei Mate 10 Pro is available for pre-order from the following retailers, each of which is currently offering a $150 store gift card with purchase:
2 Comments on "Huawei Mate 10 Pro up for pre-order for $800 (plus a $150 gift card)"
Under pressure from the US federal government,
both Verizon and AT&T have stopped offering Huawei
phones.
Still a lot of money for a phone that will be supported for how long…one year or so? The history of Huawei/ Honor is very spotty at best! I have an Honor 8 sitting on the October security patch with Android 7.0…how long ago was android 7.0 released…about 2 years ago!!! Do not forget that this is the same company that had a software update policy on the Honor website with a garantee of 2 years of support, as a matter of fact it is still there for everyone to see!! Does anyone still believe them? For me from now on I will only buy something at that price with 3 years of full support, right now that means Apple or Google. Both simple & sad at the same time!