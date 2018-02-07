HP updates its business laptops with new EliteBook 800, ZBook 14u and 15u models

HP is updating its business laptop lineup with new EliteBook 800 series devices sporting 8th-gen Intel Core processors and a slimmer design, and new HP ZBook 14u and 15u mobile workstations that feature similar upgrades.

In fact, HP says the new ZBook 14u G5 is the thinnest mobile workstation from any company.

HP EliteBook 800 G5 series

The new EliteBook 800 notebooks come in three sizes:

13.3 inch HP EliteBook 830 G5 for $1049 and up

14 inch HP EliteBook 840G5 for $1029 and up

15.6 inch HP EliteBook 850 G5 for $1039 and up

Each model features a full HD display (with optional touch), support for up to 32GB of DDR4-2400 RAM, up to 1TB of PCIe NVMe M.2 solid state storage, and support for up to an Intel COre i7-8650U quad-core processor.

The 14 and 15 inch models are also available with optional AMD Radeon RX 540 graphics, but that’s not an option for the smallest model.

Other features include Thunderbolt 3 ports, USB 3.1 ports, 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2, optional 4G LTE, a smart card reader, a fingerprint reader and an IR webcam for Windows Hello face recognition, and a non-replaceable 50 Whr battery.

All three laptops come with USB Type-C power adapters that you can use to get a 50 percent charge in about a half hour. The company says the batteries are designed to have a 3-year or 1000 charge life cycle.

Other features include full-sized Ethernet and HDMI ports as well as a headset jack. HP has also equipped the notebooks with a 3-microphone system that includes a “world facing” microphone on the back of the laptop lid. When you’re making calls over Skype or other web conferencing software you can use group mode to have that mic pick up other voices in the room or individual mode to use it for improved noise-cancellation.

The EliteBook 830 measures about 0.7 inches thick and weighs just under 3 pounds if you opt for a non-touchscreen model. The touchscreen adds a bit of weight, bringing the total to 3.3 pounds.

HP says the 14 inch EliteBook 840 weighs 3.3 to 3.6 pounds, and the EliteBook 850 weighs about 4 – 4.4 pounds. Like the smaller model, these two laptops measure about 0.7 inches thick.

HP ZBook 14u G5 and 15u G5

These mobile workstation PCs are laptops that ship standard with high-performance NVMe M2 solid state storage, AMD Radeon Pro WX3100 graphics, and up to an Intel Core i7-8650U quad-core CPU.

HP’s 14 inch model measures about 0.71 inches thick, weighs about 3.3 pounds, and comes with a choice of a 1920 x 1080 pixel touch or non-touch display or a 3840 x 2160 pixel screen.





The 15 inch ZBook 15u is only a little bigger, at 0.72 inches thick and 3.9 pounds, and it comes with similar options, although only the larger model has a numeric keypad to the right of the keyboard.

Both have 50 Whr removable batteries with support for fast charging, Thunderbolt 3 ports, and support for up to 32GB of DDR4-2400 memory.

Prices for the HP ZBook 14u G5 should start at $1099, while the ZBook 15u G5 should sell for $1109 and up.

All of these new HP laptops should be available this month.