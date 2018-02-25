HMD introduces $97 Nokia 8110 4G feature phone

There may be a lot of talk about smartphones at Mobile World Congress this week, but HMD says there are still 1.3 billion people using feature phones. And while the company has entry-level smartphones like the new Nokia 1 that it thinks should be a big step up for those folks, the company is also launching a new feature phone called the Nokia 8110 4G.

It’s a 79 Euro ($97) device that comes with a few key apps pre-loaded.

For example, it has Facebook and Twitter, as well as the classic feature phone game Snake. But the Nokia 8110 4G also supports Google Maps and Google Assistant.

The Nokia 8110 4G has something of a throwback-style design, with physical number keys and a small screen. It will be available starting in May and it’ll come in black and yellow.

The phone’s specs include: