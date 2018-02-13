Google to turn on Chrome’s (partial) ad blocker Thursday, Feb 15

As promised, Google has confirmed that this is the week its Chrome web browser will start blocking ads from some websites.

The move may seem odd for a company that makes most of its money by selling internet ads. But it makes sense for a company that wants people to keep looking at some ads, because the truth is that the more obnoxious ads you see the more likely you are to install software to block all ads.

So here’s the deal: starting February 15, when you use the Chrome web browser to visit websites that have ads that violate the Colation for Better Ads’ Better ads Standards, you won’t see any ads on that page.

Google is essentially blacklisting entire sites, even if they have a mix of “good” ads and “bad” ads. In order to get whitelisted, web publishers will presumably need to remove the offending ads and appeal Google’s ruling somehow.

So what constitutes a bad ad? Here are a few examples:

Pop-ups

Auto-playing videos with sound

Prestitials with countdowns (the kind that block the screen and make you wait xx seconds before you can see the page)

Large sticky ads that cover the content

Mobile ads that cover more than 30 percent of the page

Flashing animated ads on mobile sites

Full-screen scrollover ads on mobile sites

Postitial ads with a countdown on mobile sites

Google Chrome is one of the world’s most widely used web browsers, and I’m curious to see whether Google’s move will result in publishers dropping support for some of the ad types mentioned above… or if they’ll double down on obnoxious ads to make up for any revenue lost due to Chrome users no longer seeing those ads.

I’m happy to say that while Liliputing makes most of its revenue through advertising, we don’t accept ads that violate the Better Ads Standards, and that’s been true since long before I even knew the standards existed. So the good news for me (and maybe less good for you) is that, come Thursday, you’ll probably still see ads on this site unless you’re using a third-party ad blocker.

And if you are, please consider making a contribution to help keep the site running.