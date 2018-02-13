Liliputing

Google to turn on Chrome’s (partial) ad blocker Thursday, Feb 15

As promised, Google has confirmed that this is the week its Chrome web browser will start blocking ads from some websites.

The move may seem odd for a company that makes most of its money by selling internet ads. But it makes sense for a company that wants people to keep looking at some ads, because the truth is that the more obnoxious ads you see the more likely you are to install software to block all ads.

So here’s the deal: starting February 15, when you use the Chrome web browser to visit websites that have ads that violate the Colation for Better Ads’ Better ads Standards, you won’t see any ads on that page.

Google is essentially blacklisting entire sites, even if they have a mix of “good” ads and “bad” ads. In order to get whitelisted, web publishers will presumably need to remove the offending ads and appeal Google’s ruling somehow.

So what constitutes a bad ad? Here are a few examples:

  • Pop-ups
  • Auto-playing videos with sound
  • Prestitials with countdowns (the kind that block the screen and make you wait xx seconds before you can see the page)
  • Large sticky ads that cover the content
  • Mobile ads that cover more than 30 percent of the page
  • Flashing animated ads on mobile sites
  • Full-screen scrollover ads on mobile sites
  • Postitial ads with a countdown on mobile sites

Google Chrome is one of the world’s most widely used web browsers, and I’m curious to see whether Google’s move will result in publishers dropping support for some of the ad types mentioned above… or if they’ll double down on obnoxious ads to make up for any revenue lost due to Chrome users no longer seeing those ads.

I’m happy to say that while Liliputing makes most of its revenue through advertising, we don’t accept ads that violate the Better Ads Standards, and that’s been true since long before I even knew the standards existed. So the good news for me (and maybe less good for you) is that, come Thursday, you’ll probably still see ads on this site unless you’re using a third-party ad blocker.

And if you are, please consider making a contribution to help keep the site running.

 

Nate
Guest
Nate
Is this just Google blocking ads that aren’t from Google?

7 hours ago
Guest
Tacitus
No.

4 hours ago
J Dee
Guest
J Dee
I see a full screen roll over ad for Lenovo Yoga on this page.

7 hours ago
Guest
Tacitus
So, no more “Critical Alert from Mi-Cro-Soft” blaring from the speakers if you dare to step into the shadier side of the Internet? I recently came across one such “ad” that somehow managed to force a seemingly infinite number of downloads to start simultaneously, causing Chrome to lock up completely. Since nothing actually downloads, I guess they’re trying to con people into thinking their computer really had crashed so they would call the US number in the ad, which inexplicable always seems to redirect to somewhere on the Indian subcontinent… When one of these fine people cold called me recently, I kept him on the line, and after a little back and forth, I just told him I knew he was trying to scam me. Typically they hang up at this point — a barrage of expletives being an optional extra — but this chap was quite chatty and ended… Read more »
4 hours ago
epinoa
Guest
epinoa
As someone who has had a third party adblocker since the day they came out I just did a test on your site …….and, yeah, the ads actually are unobtrusive. As a result I’m going to turn the adblocker off for your site permanently. Only the 3rd site I have ever done that to. I’ll try support by clicking through to some ads too 😛

48 minutes ago
Brad Linder
Author
Brad Linder
Please do NOT click any ads unless you’re honestly interested in the content. Clicking just because you want to support a site is called click fraud and can actually do more harm than good.

15 minutes ago
Brad Linder
Author
Brad Linder
But I do appreciate the sentiment!

14 minutes ago
epinoa
Guest
epinoa
That’s why I used the word “some”. The main page is a bit ad heavy though. It’s causing the browser to rip.

2 minutes ago