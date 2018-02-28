Gigabyte launches BRIX mini PCs with 8th-gen Intel chips

Gigabyte is updating its BRIX line of mini PCs with new models sporting 8th-gen Intel Core “Kaby Lake Refresh” quad-core processors.

There are four new models, including two that have room under the hood for an M.2 2280 solid state drive and two taller versions that have a 2.5 inch drive bay in addition to that M.2 slot.

So here’s the complete lineup:

GB-BRi5-8250 – Core i5-8250U/M.2 SSD

– Core i5-8250U/M.2 SSD GB-BRi7-8550 – Core i7-8550U/M.2 SSD

– Core i7-8550U/M.2 SSD GB-BRi5H-8250 – Core i5-8250U/M.2 SSD/2.5″ drive

– Core i5-8250U/M.2 SSD/2.5″ drive GB-BRi7H-8550 – Core i7-8550U/M.2 SSD/2.5″ drive

Each version has 2 SODIMM slots for DDR4 memory, Mini DisplayPort and HDMI ports, a USB 3.1 Type-A port, a USB 3.1 Type-C port, two USB 3.0 ports, Gigabit Ethernet, dual array microphones, and a headphone jack.

They also come equipped with 802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth 4.2 and the ltitle laptops have VESA mounting brackets in case you want to connect them to the back of a monitor or TV.

The smaller model measures 4.7″ x 4.4″ x 1.4″ while the versions with room for a 2.5 inch hard drive or SSD are 4.7″ x 4.4″ x 1.8″.

