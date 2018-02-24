General Mobile GM8 is an Android One phone with an 18:9 display

General Mobile’s latest Android One smartphone is the first to feature an 18:9 (or 2:1) display. The General Mobile GM8 has a 5.7 inch, 1440 x 720 pixel IPS display and a decent set of mid-range specs.

As an Android One phone, it will also get monthly security updates for at least two years and it ships with near-stock Google Android software.

The Turkish phone maker plans to sell the GM8 for 999 Turkish Lira and up (about $260).

Other features include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 processor, a 13MP rear camera with autofocus and an LED flash, and a 13MP front camera with fixed focus and no flash.

The phone has a 3,075 mAh battery, a fingerprint sensor (on the back), and supports 802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth 4.2.

General Mobile will offer the GM8 in two configurations: one with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage and another with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Both have microSD card slots that can support cards up to 128GB.

While the processor and relatively low-resolution display make it clear that the GM8 is a mid-range device, it looks like a pretty solid option that should offer long battery life, decent performance, and a design that’s similar to what’s on offer in phones that sell for twice the price.

