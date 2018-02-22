Are smartphones reaching the saturation point, where everyone who wants one already has one? It might be a bit too soon to say for certain, but research firm Gartner says that it saw the first year-over-year decline in smartphone sales since it started tracking the smartphone market in 2004.
According to Gartner, people bought about 408 million smartphones in the fourth quarter of 2017, which sounds pretty good until you realize it’s a 5.6 percent decline from the same period in 2016.
Gartner says two factors may help explain the trend:
- There’s less incentive for feature phone users to upgrade due to a limited selection of decent low-end smartphones.
- People buying higher-priced phones are opting for “quality models and keeping them longer, lengthening the replacement cycle of smartphones.”
In other words, there may not be enough new customers to make up for the fact that people are holding onto their existing phones longer.
That’s not necessarily a bad thing for consumers. But it could be troubling for phone makers who are used to being able to convince shoppers to upgrade every year or two.
Gartner’s numbers suggest Huawei and Xiaomi were the only two of the top 5 smartphone companies to see growth between Q4, 2016 and 4, 2017. Samsung, Apple, and Oppo all saw declines… although the biggest drop may be in the “others” category, where all other smartphone makers combined saw a decline in sales from 195 million units in the fourth quarter of 2016 to 163 million units a year later.
That said, it’s worth noting that these figures only compare fourth quarter sales. When you look at the full year, Gartner says phone sales were up 2.7 percent in 2017 compared to 2016 with total global sales of about 1.54 billion units.
Leave a Reply
8 Comments on "Gartner: Smartphone sales declined for the first time in Q4, 2017"
Brad, I think you said it better–people are holding onto their phones longer. I don’t see that the availability of low-end phones has anything to do with it. The technology has matured where it’s not as necessary to upgrade as often. The same thing happened with desktop computers years ago.
It’s memory prices pushing the mid and low end backwards.Why replace a 2 years old phone with a lesser device today at same price.
You can pick up a new 32GB Moto G4 new for $129 at the moment. No way could you get anything remotely that good for that price a couple of years ago (at least not without resorting to eBay or buying a resold phone in new condition.
It’s not the memory.
With the advent of $1,000 phones it is no wonder people are hanging on to them longer.
I doubt that’s got much to do with it. The volume market is and will remain at a much lower price point than $1000, and not all the flagships are $1000 anyway.
“When you look at the full year, Gartner says phone sales were up 2.7 percent in 2017 compared to 2016 with total global sales of about 1.54 million units.”
Don’t u mean 1.54 Billion units??
Man, around 7% of the entire world’s population over the age of 10 got a new mobile phone in one three month period. Even if you assume 4Q is the best sales quarter, that’s around 20% to 25% of the world’s population (over 10) getting a new mobile phone over a one year period.
How on earth could we not be reaching saturation point?