Energizer Power Max P16K Pro smartphone packs a 16,000 mAh battery

Mobile chip makers have gotten a lot better at balancing power and performance recently, so that it’s not unusual to find a phone with a 3,000 mAh battery (give or take) that offers all-day battery life.

But what if you’d rather have all-week battery life?

There are a handful of phones with 4,000 mAh or 5,000 mAh batteries. We’ve even seen some with 10,000 mAh batteries.

Now Avenir Technology is teasing an upcoming phone with a 16,000 mAh battery, called the Energizer PowerMax P16K Pro. You know, Energizer like the battery brad.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Energizer doesn’t actually make phones, but the company has a relationship with Avenir, which does.

Sure, it takes more than a big battery to get long battery life. You also need an energy efficient processor. The display, memory, storage, and software also play a role. But all other things being equal, you’d probably expect pretty long battery life from a phone with a battery that’s 4-5 times bigger than those found in most competing devices.

Avenir hasn’t released detailed specs for the phone yet, but the company is expected to officially unveil the PowerMax P16K Pro at Mobile World Congress next week. For now, GizChina suggests we an expect a 6 inch, 2:1 display, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

via GSM Arena