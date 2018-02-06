CTL introduces J41 Chromebook for education (up to 8GB RAM, Apollo Lake CPU)

CTL’s latest Chromebook for the education market features an 11.6 inch display, a choice of dual-core or quad-core Intel Apollo Lake processors, up to 8GB of RAM, and a rugged design with a water resistant keyboard.

The CTL Chromebook J41 also has a 180 degree hinge that lets you fold the notebook flat so you can easily view it from above, which could come in handy in a classroom setting where students might share a laptop or a teacher might be looking down at a desk.

CTL says the 2.5 pound notebook has a soft-touch, anti-slip, rubberized case, and a chassis designed to withstand drops from 70cm (about 2.3 feet).

The CTL Chromebook J41 weighs features two USB Type-C ports, two USB 3.0 ports, an HD camera, and a few different configuration options, including:

Celeron N3350 or Celeron N3450 processor

11.6 inch non-glare display or IPS touchscreen display

4GB or 8GB of RAM

16GB or 32GB of storage

Other features include a microSD card slot, a combo audio jack, WiFi, and Bluetooth.

While CTL positions its Chromebooks for the education market, most are available for anyone to purchase from the CTL website.