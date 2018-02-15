Liliputing

Compulab Airtop2 Inferno is a compact, fanless gaming PC (crowdfunding)

at by 4 Comments

Israeli PC maker Compulab specializes in small, fanless computers like the Fitlet2 and the Mintbox Mini Pro.

For the most part fanless means low power. But a few years ago the company shook things up with the launch of the Airtop, a high-power fanless PC that could dissipate up to 200 watts, allowing Compulab to stuff the guts of a workstation or gaming desktop into a small, fanless chassis.

Now Compulab is getting ready to launch a new model. It’s called the Airtop2 and it will be available with an upgraded CPU, GPU, memory, and storage. It’s still fanless and the company calls it a 0dB gaming PC.

The Airtop2 will go up for pre-order through a Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign starting February 24th. And while Compulab hasn’t revealed the price yet, expect this to be a very expensive PC.

Prices for a first-gen Airtop start at $795 for a model that’s pretty much just a barebones case, power supply, and wireless module. Once you add a processor, graphics card, memory, storage, and OS prices range from around $1500 to $3900.

The new model supports an Intel Core i7-7700K processor, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 graphics, up to 64GB of DDR4-2400 RAM, and has room for up to two NVMe solid state drives and up to four 2.5 inch hard drives or SSDs.

Other features include a ridiculous number of ports including dual Ethernet jacks, multiple DisplayPort and HDMI ports, mic and line out jacks, 2 USB 3.1 ports, and 7 USB 3.0 ports.

The new model looks a bit thicker than the original Airtop thanks to the larger cooling air-tubes on the sides of the PC, but they should provide the extra cooling power needed to keep those high-power Intel and NVIDIA parts from overheating.

Update: If you don’t want to go through the hassle of a crowdfunding campaign and you’re willing to settle for a system with just a Core i7-7700 processor, you can get the Airtop 2 for $1335 and up from Fit-IOT.com.

This non-Inferno model looks more like its predecessor, but it only supports up to an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or Quadro P4000 graphics card.

The starting price includes a processor, but you’ll have to pay extra for storage, RAM (up to 64GB), discrete graphics, or other options.

via Hexus and FanlessTech


riddick
riddick
I really like the concept… a custom motherboard, case and power supply. That’s it. Off the shelf CPU, SSD and graphics card.

5 hours ago
John Henle
“Inferno” for a fanless gaming rig with an unlocked i7 and a GTX 1080. Very apt name, but it seems kind of counter intuitive marketing wise – most gamers who overclock try pretty hard to avoid having an inferno. That said, it’s a very cool concept, just wish it was a little more reasonably priced.

3 hours ago
RecreationalPilot
It’s a very interesting concept, however, when that GTX 1080 goes above 85c, it will throttle.

The only real way to eliminate throttling is to have both the CPU & GPUs water-cooled.

The new Zotac Magnus EN1080K and the pending Digital Storm Spark’s SFFs seem the way to go.

2 hours ago
Moss
Moss
Cool. Too bad it’ll be way too expensive. I wouldn’t have thought the first one would have sold well but I guess it did since there’s a 2nd version.

3 minutes ago