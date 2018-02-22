Budget phone maker BLU’s latest handset checks a lot of boxes that make it look more like a premium device than a value-oriented phone. The BLU Vivo X has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. It has a 6 inch display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. And the phone has a 4,010 mAh battery.
But its most distinctive feature may be the camera setup: there are dual cameras on both the front and back of the BLU Vivo X, giving the phone a total of 4 cameras.
So what’s the catch? There may be a few.
First, the phone has a MediaTek Helio P25 octa-core processor. It’s not exactly underpowered, but it’s also not all that competitive with the latest high-end chips from Qualcomm, Samsung, and others.
Second, the BLU Vivo X has a few limitations on wireless connectivity: it supports 802.11b/g/n WiFi networks, but not 802.11ac. And it’s a GSM-only phone which means it’ll work with AT&T and T-Mobile in the US, but not Verizon or Sprint.
Third, the phone has a relatively low-resolution (by 2018 standards), 1440 x 720 pixel display.
And fourth, BLU doesn’t have a stellar track record on security matters these days. This is also the company that rolled out a software update that prevented some users from logging into their phones a few months ago.
But if the Vivo X has a redeeming feature, it’s probably the price tag: it’s up for pre-order for $250 and the full retail price is expected to be about $300.
The phone’s cameras setup includes a 13MP + 5MP setup on the back and “super selfie” arrangement on the front with a 20MP Sony IMX376 image sensor featuring an f/2.0 aperture and an 8MP camera with a 120 degree wide-angle lens.
Both the front and rear camera systems support enhanced depth of field and bokeh-style depth effects for portrait-mode photos that keep the foreground in focus while blurring the background.
BLU Vivo X smartphone has 8-cores, 4 cameras – and sends your data to China
There I fixed it.
From article: “First, the phone has a MediaTek Helio P25 octa-core processor. It’s not exactly underpowered, but it’s also not all that competitive with the latest high-end chips from Qualcomm, Samsung, and others.”
That’s not the comparison anyone should be making. I have zero interest in power sucking high-end chips which are no longer necessary to get decent performance. I’d rather have multiple days of battery life, so I care how it performs against say the Qualcomm 600 series chips.
Somewhat related, does it have a form of quick charge technology, so that you don’t have to spend a long time to get to days of battery life.
Looks like the Snapdragon 625 outperforms it in most regards. https://www.notebookcheck.net/Helio-P25-vs-625-vs-Helio-P23-MT6763T_9222_8168_9510.247596.0.html
Also, I’ve never had a smartphone with better battery life than my Google Pixel 2 with a Snapdragon 835. Strong performance doesn’t necessarily mean low battery life anymore.
True the smaller processes lead to longer battery life, but I’m pretty sure a 625 would get better battery life than a 835 for most uses. Sort of like how more powerful CPU on a laptop means shorter battery life–manufacturing technique being the same.
f/2.0, not f/20, I hope.
It’s a selfie camera. People want greater depth of field, not less.
“First, the phone has a MediaTek Helio P25 octa-core processor. It’s not exactly underpowered, but it’s also not all that competitive with the latest high-end chips from Qualcomm, Samsung, and others.
What kind of thinking is required to say that? It’s a 10$ SoC and you compare it with other 10$ SoCs unless you have an agenda.
The context was that at first glance, this phone seems to have some thing in common with high end phones including the ram, storage, etc… But when you look closer it’s obvious why it’s a kid ranger.
The Moto G5 Plus has 4/64GB of ram/storage, and there are others. That’s one thing I do like about the smartphone market today–but there’s also a lot not to like.
Quite a while back I used a Blu phone (Life Play). It actually was a pretty good phone and received several security updates and one OS upgrade. It seems since then their quality/support has slipped. There are a lot of phones out there in the low price category. If I was in the market for a lower end phone now I think I would be looking at Motorola instead of Blu.