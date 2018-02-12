Asus Zenbook 13 is a 2.5 pound, $1000 laptop with NVIDIA graphics, Kaby Lake-R

The Asus Zenbook 13 UX331UN is a 2.5 pound laptop that measures about half an inch thick. But under the hood it has an Intel Core i5-8250U quad-core processor and NVIDIA GeForce MX150 graphics, making it one of the thinnest and lightest notebooks with discrete graphics.

First announced last year, the Zenbook 13 UX331UN is launching in the US this month for $1000.

It’s up for pre-order from Amazon, B&H, Newegg, and the Asus Store.

The compact notebook has a 13.3 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel touchscreen display, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of solid state storage.

There’s also a fingerprint sensor below the keyboard, and the laptop has a USB 3.1 Type-C port, two USB 3.1 ports, a headset jack, an HDMI port, and a microSD card reader.

Other features include a 50 Whr battery, 802.11ac WiFi, and Bluetooth 4.2.

Asus says the notebook supports fast charging, allowing you to get a 60 percent charge in 49 minutes. The company says a fully charged Zenbook 13 UX331UN should get up to 14 hours of battery life, but you should probably take that figure with a grain of salt… especially if you plan to make use of that discrete graphics card for gaming.

Keep in mind that the MX150 is one of NVIDIA’s most affordable GPUs, so don’t expect bleeding edge gaming performance. But it should provide a boost over the integrated Intel HD graphics.