Asus unveils ZenFone 5, 5Z, and 5Q smartphones

Asus is introducing three new smartphones at Mobile World Congress. The Qualcomm Snapdraon 845-powered Asus ZenFone 5Z is the company’s new top-of-the-line model, but it has a relatively affordable starting price of $499.

But the new ZenFone 5 and ZenFone 5Q offer similar features for lower prices (although the ZenFone Q also has a special feature: dual rear and front cameras).

The ZenFone 5 Lite will be available in March and the ZenFone launches in April. Pricing for these models hasn’t been announced yet.

Asus ZenFone 5

6.2 inch FHD+ IPS display with 19:9 aspect ratio, glove-touch support

Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor with Adreno 509 graphics

4GB or 6GB of RAM

64GB of storage

Dual rear cameras (12MP Sony IMX363 with 83 FOV + 120 degree wide-angle camera)

8MP front camera

4K/60fps video capture

802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC

USB Type-C

Rear fingerprint sensor

Dual SIM or 1 SIM + 1 microSD

3,300 mAh battery

Stereo speakers

Asus ZenFone 5Q (also known as Zenfone 5 Lite)