Asus unveils ZenFone 5, 5Z, and 5Q smartphones

Asus is introducing three new smartphones at Mobile World Congress. The Qualcomm Snapdraon 845-powered Asus ZenFone 5Z is the company’s new top-of-the-line model, but it has a relatively affordable starting price of $499.

But the new ZenFone 5 and ZenFone 5Q offer similar features for lower prices (although the ZenFone Q also has a special feature: dual rear and front cameras).

Asus Zenfone 5 series

The ZenFone 5 Lite will be available in March and the ZenFone launches in April. Pricing for these models hasn’t been announced yet.

Asus ZenFone 5

  • 6.2 inch FHD+ IPS display with 19:9 aspect ratio, glove-touch support
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor with Adreno 509 graphics
  • 4GB or 6GB of RAM
  • 64GB of storage
  • Dual rear cameras (12MP Sony IMX363 with 83 FOV + 120 degree wide-angle camera)
  • 8MP front camera
  • 4K/60fps video capture
  • 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC
  • USB Type-C
  • Rear fingerprint sensor
  • Dual SIM or 1 SIM + 1 microSD
  • 3,300 mAh battery
  • Stereo speakers

Asus ZenFone 5Q (also known as Zenfone 5 Lite)

  • 6 inch, 2160 x 1080 pixel IPS display with glove touch, 80.3 screen-to-body ratio
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor with Adreno 508 graphics
  • 4GB of RAM
  • 64GB of storage
  • Dual front and rear cameras
  • Rear cameras: 16MP 80 degree + 120 degree wide-angle
  • Front cameras: 20MP Sony IMX376 85.5 degree + 120 degree wide-angle
  • 4K/30fps recording (rear camera)
  • 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 4.1, NFC
  • Micro USB
  • Rear fingerprint sensor
  • Dual SIM card slots + separate microSD card slot (up to 2TB)
  • 3,300 mAh battery
  • Mono speaker

