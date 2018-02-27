Asus unveils ZenFone 5, 5Z, and 5Q smartphones

Asus is introducing three new smartphones at Mobile World Congress. The Qualcomm Snapdraon 845-powered Asus ZenFone 5Z is the company’s new top-of-the-line model, but it has a relatively affordable starting price of $499.
But the new ZenFone 5 and ZenFone 5Q offer similar features for lower prices (although the ZenFone Q also has a special feature: dual rear and front cameras).
The ZenFone 5 Lite will be available in March and the ZenFone launches in April. Pricing for these models hasn’t been announced yet.
Asus ZenFone 5
- 6.2 inch FHD+ IPS display with 19:9 aspect ratio, glove-touch support
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor with Adreno 509 graphics
- 4GB or 6GB of RAM
- 64GB of storage
- Dual rear cameras (12MP Sony IMX363 with 83 FOV + 120 degree wide-angle camera)
- 8MP front camera
- 4K/60fps video capture
- 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC
- USB Type-C
- Rear fingerprint sensor
- Dual SIM or 1 SIM + 1 microSD
- 3,300 mAh battery
- Stereo speakers
Asus ZenFone 5Q (also known as Zenfone 5 Lite)
- 6 inch, 2160 x 1080 pixel IPS display with glove touch, 80.3 screen-to-body ratio
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor with Adreno 508 graphics
- 4GB of RAM
- 64GB of storage
- Dual front and rear cameras
- Rear cameras: 16MP 80 degree + 120 degree wide-angle
- Front cameras: 20MP Sony IMX376 85.5 degree + 120 degree wide-angle
- 4K/30fps recording (rear camera)
- 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 4.1, NFC
- Micro USB
- Rear fingerprint sensor
- Dual SIM card slots + separate microSD card slot (up to 2TB)
- 3,300 mAh battery
- Mono speaker
Leave a Reply
Be the First to Comment!