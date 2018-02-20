Asus Mixed Reality Headset launches for $429

Asus is the latest PC maker to launch a Windows Mixed Reality headset. The Asus HC102 is up for pre-order from B&H for $429, and it should be available from additional retailers soon.

For the most part, the VR headset has the same specs as other devices that are compatible with Microsoft’s Windows Mixed Reality platform, which could make the price tag a bit tough to swallow at a time when competitors’ products are on sale for under $300.

But I wouldn’t be surprised to see the Asus HC102 get its own price cuts and/or sales in the coming months. And hey, at least this model has a distinctive look.

There’s a polygonal design on the front of the heads that you won’t be able to see when you’re actually using the device… but which could make it look a little more interesting while sitting on a shelf (or in front of your face).

The headset features a dual 2.89 inch LCD displays with a combined resolution of 2880 x 1440 pixels, a 90 Hz refresh rate, a 95 degree field of view, and 100 cd/m² brightness.

Asus went for a flip-up design that lets you lift the headset without removing the strap from your head. And the $429 price tag is for a bundle that includes two wireless motion controllers.

