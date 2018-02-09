Archos launches 3 budget phones with 18:9 (2:1) displays

Slim bezels and 18:9 displays: they’re not just for expensive phones anymore. While the first phones with these ultra-wide (or tall, I guess) screens were high-end handsets with high-res displays, speedy processors, and astronomical price tags, a growing number of phone makers have been taking the trend downmarket in the past few months.

The latest is French mobile device company Archos, which is bringing three new 18:9 smartphones to Mobile World Congress later this month.

The Archos Core 55S, Archos Core 57S, and Archos 60S will be available this spring for 90€, 100€, and 130€, respectively (about $110, $120, and $160).

While the phones borrow some design style form high-end phones, the spec sheets show that beauty may be skin deep.

The cheapest model has a disappointing 5.5 inch, 960 x 490 pixel display, just 1GB of RAM, and 16GB of storage. On the bright side, there’s a headphone jack, and dual SIM or microSD card support.

The Archos 55S also features an IPS display, 802.11n WiFi,, 8MP rear and 2MP front cameras, a micro USB port, and a 2,300 mAh removable battery. It’s powered by a 1.3 GHz quad-core processor with ARM Mali-400MP2 graphics.

The Archos 57S has similar specs, but a bigger battery and a better screen, at 2,500 mAh and 5.7 inches and 1440 x 720 pixels, respectively.

If you step up to the best phone of the bunch, you get a similar CPU and display, but 2GB of RAM, a 13MP rear camera and 2MP front-facing shooter, and a 3,000 mAh battery.

The Archos Core 60S is also the only phone of the bunch to have a fingerprint sensor.