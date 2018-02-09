Slim bezels and 18:9 displays: they’re not just for expensive phones anymore. While the first phones with these ultra-wide (or tall, I guess) screens were high-end handsets with high-res displays, speedy processors, and astronomical price tags, a growing number of phone makers have been taking the trend downmarket in the past few months.
The latest is French mobile device company Archos, which is bringing three new 18:9 smartphones to Mobile World Congress later this month.
The Archos Core 55S, Archos Core 57S, and Archos 60S will be available this spring for 90€, 100€, and 130€, respectively (about $110, $120, and $160).
While the phones borrow some design style form high-end phones, the spec sheets show that beauty may be skin deep.
The cheapest model has a disappointing 5.5 inch, 960 x 490 pixel display, just 1GB of RAM, and 16GB of storage. On the bright side, there’s a headphone jack, and dual SIM or microSD card support.
The Archos 55S also features an IPS display, 802.11n WiFi,, 8MP rear and 2MP front cameras, a micro USB port, and a 2,300 mAh removable battery. It’s powered by a 1.3 GHz quad-core processor with ARM Mali-400MP2 graphics.
The Archos 57S has similar specs, but a bigger battery and a better screen, at 2,500 mAh and 5.7 inches and 1440 x 720 pixels, respectively.
If you step up to the best phone of the bunch, you get a similar CPU and display, but 2GB of RAM, a 13MP rear camera and 2MP front-facing shooter, and a 3,000 mAh battery.
The Archos Core 60S is also the only phone of the bunch to have a fingerprint sensor.
3 Comments on "Archos launches 3 budget phones with 18:9 (2:1) displays"
I get that these are cheap, but the specs sure make them sound really terrible too.
Typical Archos though. The prices and specs make you look, but the lack of quality leaves you saying “Nah”.
They’ve been doing this for many years already.
Wow I didn’t realize Archos was still around.