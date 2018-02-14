Apple’s $350 HomePod may damage wood furniture, but at least it sounds good

The Apple HomePod is a premium wireless speaker with support for Siri, Apple Music, and… not much else at the moment. The HomePod started shipping last week, and most early reviewers agree that it’s one of the best sounding wireless speakers on the market, but that it’s not as “smart” as an Amazon Echo or Google Home speaker.

That could change through future software updates that could add features like multi-room audio, support for more third-party services, answers to more types of questions and requests, and more smart home features.

One thing that’s unlikely to change through a software update? Apple HomePod speakers have a habit of leaving white marks when placed on some types of wood furniture.

Here’s the deal: the HomePod has a silicone base. If you place it on top of some surfaces, it’ll leave a mark.

According to the Wirecutter, this happened on an oiled butcher-block countertop and a wood side table. Pocket Lint saw the same thing happen when they placed a HomePod on a oak surface that had been treated with oil. It only took about 20 minutes for white marks to appear.

Apple’s response to the Wirecutter is that the marks should at least partially clear up on their own a few days after the speaker is taken off the surface… but that if they don’t disappear you should probably just retouch or refinish the surface of your furniture.

Seriously.

So right now Apple’s sales pitch is buy our expensive speaker because it sounds better than the competition, but which may be less useful, which is definitely tougher to repair, and which probably shouldn’t be placed on certain surfaces, because it can ruin your even more expensive furniture (which we kind of forgot to tell you… or did we?)

Unsurprisingly, folks on Twitter are having a field day with this, and even hardcore Apple fans are not amused.

That said, the folks at iMore have a simple solution: put the speaker on a coaster. Expect Apple to start selling iCoasters any day now.