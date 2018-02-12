AMD launches Ryzen processors with Radeon Vega graphics for $99 and up

When AMD launched its first Ryzen chips for desktop computers last year, the company was just focused on the CPU: if you wanted a GPU you needed to buy a separate graphics card.

Then the company released its first all-in-one APU (accelerated processing unit) chips: the Ryzen Mobile laptop processors with integrated Radeon Vega graphics.

Now Ryzen + Radeon chips for the desktop are here, with prices starting at $99.

The new chips aren’t the most powerful processors in AMD’s lineup, but early reviews suggest they offer a lot of bang for the buck, particularly if you’re looking to build a budget gaming machine and don’t need bleeding-edge performance.

The AMD Ryzen 3 2200G processor is a 3.7 GHz 4-core/4-thread chip with 1.1 GHZ Radeon Vega 8 graphics and a suggested retail price of $99. AMD’s Ryzen 5 2400G is a 3.9 GHz 4-core/8-thread processor with 1.25 GHz Radeon RX Vega 11 graphics and a suggested price of $169.

The company says the more powerful chip offers performance that’s on par with what you’d get if you spent $199 on an Intel Core i5-8400 Coffee Lake-S processor and $89 on an NVIDIA GeForce 1030 graphics card, and third-party benchmark tests seem to confirm that assertion.

More impressively, the Ryzen 5 2400G is said to offer 2-3 times better graphics performance than the integrated Intel HD graphics you’d get if you bought just the Intel Coffee Lake processor and left out the graphics card. AMD’s integrated graphics technology seems capable of running circles around Intel’s.

While you’re probably not going to want to do a lot of 4K gaming, VR, or high-end graphic design using a PC with an AMD Ryzen APU, the price-per-performance proposition is pretty strong: for less than the price of an Intel Core i5-8400 chip you get a CPU that’s almost as good and a GPU that’s close to what you’d get from an entry-level discrete graphics card.

Oh, and these chips aren’t just for gaming. If you’re looking for a set of benchmarks that show how the new Ryzen APUs do on cryptography, compression, and more, xda-developers has some interesting results.

