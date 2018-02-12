AMD launches Ryzen processors with Radeon Vega graphics for $99 and up

When AMD launched its first Ryzen chips for desktop computers last year, the company was just focused on the CPU: if you wanted a GPU you needed to buy a separate graphics card.
Then the company released its first all-in-one APU (accelerated processing unit) chips: the Ryzen Mobile laptop processors with integrated Radeon Vega graphics.
Now Ryzen + Radeon chips for the desktop are here, with prices starting at $99.
The new chips aren’t the most powerful processors in AMD’s lineup, but early reviews suggest they offer a lot of bang for the buck, particularly if you’re looking to build a budget gaming machine and don’t need bleeding-edge performance.
The AMD Ryzen 3 2200G processor is a 3.7 GHz 4-core/4-thread chip with 1.1 GHZ Radeon Vega 8 graphics and a suggested retail price of $99. AMD’s Ryzen 5 2400G is a 3.9 GHz 4-core/8-thread processor with 1.25 GHz Radeon RX Vega 11 graphics and a suggested price of $169.
The company says the more powerful chip offers performance that’s on par with what you’d get if you spent $199 on an Intel Core i5-8400 Coffee Lake-S processor and $89 on an NVIDIA GeForce 1030 graphics card, and third-party benchmark tests seem to confirm that assertion.
More impressively, the Ryzen 5 2400G is said to offer 2-3 times better graphics performance than the integrated Intel HD graphics you’d get if you bought just the Intel Coffee Lake processor and left out the graphics card. AMD’s integrated graphics technology seems capable of running circles around Intel’s.
While you’re probably not going to want to do a lot of 4K gaming, VR, or high-end graphic design using a PC with an AMD Ryzen APU, the price-per-performance proposition is pretty strong: for less than the price of an Intel Core i5-8400 chip you get a CPU that’s almost as good and a GPU that’s close to what you’d get from an entry-level discrete graphics card.
Oh, and these chips aren’t just for gaming. If you’re looking for a set of benchmarks that show how the new Ryzen APUs do on cryptography, compression, and more, xda-developers has some interesting results.
There are a bunch of in-depth reviews of the new chips out today, but here are a few that I skimmed this morning:
- AnandTech
- Digital Trends
- ExtremeTech
- Hexus
- Hot Hardware
- Gizmodo
- PC Perspective
- Tom’s Hardware
- TrustedReviews
- TweakTown
- ZDNet
Leave a Reply
10 Comments on "AMD launches Ryzen processors with Radeon Vega graphics for $99 and up"
I’d like to see benchmarks of how these cheaper Ryzen + Vega chips hold up against older Intel Core i7 + Iris Pro Graphics. Historically, Intel has never won any battles in the graphics space, and integrated graphics is no different with AMD’s integrated solutions always been better. But the Iris Pro 580 was and still is Intel’s most powerful integrated GPU and it packs a good punch with even modern games.
Videocardz spotted 35W versions of these chips with 200-300MHz lower clocks.
“Nothing really new and exciting here about the value and performance.”
If you only consider the GPU. On pure CPU performance, the Ryzen 3 2200G benchmarks at something like 67% faster than the A10-7850k (i.e., the Ryen’s CPU performance is ~%148 that of the A10-7850k). That’s the huge upgrade.
I’m not trying to compare the performance of the Ryzen+Radeon product to the performance of the old generation APU. I’m comparing the value of today’s APU-or-GPU decision against yesterday’s APU-or-GPU decision.
Up until a few months ago, the cheapest quad core with a high perf core was about 180$ and the GPU perf was a few times lower
You can try to twist it in any way you want but you are getting a huge gain in perf per $ vs half a year ago and that’s by far the most we got in the last decade, by far.
But at the end of the day, you still need a GPU if you want to do any real gaming other than 3 yrs old games on 720p setting.
“But at the end of the day, you still need a GPU if you want to do any real gaming”
Straw man argument. This CPU + APU combination is not intended to be used for real gaming. Anybody interested in “real” ™ gaming will not be considering these chips, so why harp on about “real” gaming?
The keyword is “budget” and the key phrase is “performance per dollar value”.
Matching 1030 gtx isn’t exactly anything to write home about.
“AMD’s integrated graphics technology seems capable of running circles around Intel’s.” I wonder if it will stay that way in the future with Intel poaching AMD’s Radeon chief. it’s good for AMD to have the edge in graphics, so I hope they can keep their lead.