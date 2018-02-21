AMD launches Ryzen Embedded V1000, EPYC Embedded 3000 chips

AMD is bringing its Zen architecture to the embedded chips space with the launch of two new processors: the AMD EPYC Embedded 3000 and Ryzen Embedded V1000.

Formerly code-named “Great Horned Owl,” AMD says the Ryzen V1000 chip is aimed at “medical imaging, industrial systems, digital gaming, and thin clients,” while the EPYC 3000 processor is designed for “new markets including networking, storage, and edge computing devices.”

In other words, these processors may be based on technology that’s similar to AMD’s Ryzen chips for desktop and notebook computers, but you probably won’t find the new chips in those types of systems.

For example, some of the first products expected to ship with the new processors include casino gaming systems, an ultrasound medical imaging system, and a module that can be used for medical, automation, or gaming purposes.

AMD does note that one upcoming product from Advantech is a mini-ITX embedded motherboard, so I suppose you could build a desktop PC around that. But you could also just opt for another Ryzen chip and motherboard for a more versatile solution.

AMD says the Ryzen Embedded V1000 processor will be available with up to 4 Zen CPU cores (and 8 threads) and up to 11 Vega GPU compute units for throughput up to 3.6 TFLOPs.

The chips support TDP ranges from 12 watts to 54 watts, enabling them to be used in low-power systems or higher-performance applications. Other features include support for 16 PCIe lanes, dual 10 GbE connections, and support for H.265 encoding and decoding, VP9 decoding, and 4K or 5K displays.

The EPYC Embedded 3000 chips, meanwhile, supports TPD ranges from 30 watts to 100 watts, come in 4-core to 16-core configurations, (with single-thread or multi-thread options), and support up to 64 PCIe lanes and up to 8 channels of 10 GbE.