35 watt AMD Ryzen + Radeon Vega chips coming soon?

AMD launched its first desktop chips with Ryzen CPU cores and integrated Radeon Vega graphics today. But both the Ryzen 5 2400G and Ryzen 3 2200G are 65 watt processors. What if you want something a little less power hungry?

It looks like AMD’s got you covered. While the company hasn’t made any official announcements yet, two motherboard makers seem to have spilled the beans on a few upcoming 35 watt Ryzen + Radeon chips.

ASRock and Asus both have web pages that suggest their latest motherboards will be compatible with the new chips mentioned above… but also with these two previously unannounced 35 watt variants:

Ryzen 3 2200GE 3.2 GHz quad-core Raven Ridge CPU with

Ryzen 5 2400GE 3.2 GHz quad-core Raven Ridge CPU

There aren’t many other details about the specs for these processors, but they appear to have lower clock speeds than their 65 watt counterparts, and obviously they have lower power consumption.

They should still feature integrated Radeon Vega graphics, but with a 35 watt TDP, you probably shouldn’t expect the same level of CPU or graphics performance that you get from the Ryzen 3 2200G and Ryzen 5 2400G. What you get instead is a more energy-efficient computer that’ll save you a few bucks on your electric bill (and which may be more suitable for use in fanless computers than their higher-power counterparts).

