Zotac unveils ZBOX Pico mini PCs with Intel Gemini Lake chips

Zotac is updating its smallest desktop computers with two new Pico mini PCs sporting Intel Celeron chips based on the new “Gemini Lake” architecture.

The Zotac ZBOX Pico PI226 is a tiny computer about the size of a small stack of credit cards that features a Celeron N4000 dual-core processor, while the Pico PI336 is a slightly larger model with more ports and more power thanks to a quad-core Celeron N4100 chip.

They’re just two of the many new ZBOX computers Zotac is showing off at CES, and most are set to hit the streets in the second quarter of 2018.

ZBOX Pico PI226

The PI226 is an update to a model released last year. Like its predecessor, it measures about 3.8″ x 2.5″ x 0.3″ and features a fanless design.

The little computer has just a few ports: there’s a micro USB port for charging, two USB 3.1 Type-C ports, and a microSD card reader. The USB ports can be used for connecting accessories, hubs, or displays, and the ZBOX Pico PI226 will come with a USB-C to HDMI adapter.

Zotac says the little PC will come with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of eMMC storage. There’s no word on the final pricing for this or any of the other new computers yet, but the company expects it to be priced similarly to the current model, which sells for around $200 or less.

ZBOX Pico PI336

This model is still ridiculously small for a desktop computer, but measuring 4.5″ x 3″ x 0.8″, it looks like a giant next to its smaller sibling.

The ZBOX Pico PI336 also comes with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of eMMC storage, and it’s also a passively cooled computer. But the additional size means there’s room for a wider range of ports, including:

Gigabit Ethernet

HDMI 2.0

DisplayPort 1.2

Headset

2 USB 3.0 ports

1 USB 3.0 Type-C port

microSD card reader

Like the P226, this model is expected to ship in Q2, 2018 for a price close to what you’d pay for last year’s model, the ZBOX PIco PI335 (about $190).