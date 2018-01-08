Zotac is updating its smallest desktop computers with two new Pico mini PCs sporting Intel Celeron chips based on the new “Gemini Lake” architecture.
The Zotac ZBOX Pico PI226 is a tiny computer about the size of a small stack of credit cards that features a Celeron N4000 dual-core processor, while the Pico PI336 is a slightly larger model with more ports and more power thanks to a quad-core Celeron N4100 chip.
They’re just two of the many new ZBOX computers Zotac is showing off at CES, and most are set to hit the streets in the second quarter of 2018.
ZBOX Pico PI226
The PI226 is an update to a model released last year. Like its predecessor, it measures about 3.8″ x 2.5″ x 0.3″ and features a fanless design.
The little computer has just a few ports: there’s a micro USB port for charging, two USB 3.1 Type-C ports, and a microSD card reader. The USB ports can be used for connecting accessories, hubs, or displays, and the ZBOX Pico PI226 will come with a USB-C to HDMI adapter.
Zotac says the little PC will come with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of eMMC storage. There’s no word on the final pricing for this or any of the other new computers yet, but the company expects it to be priced similarly to the current model, which sells for around $200 or less.
ZBOX Pico PI336
This model is still ridiculously small for a desktop computer, but measuring 4.5″ x 3″ x 0.8″, it looks like a giant next to its smaller sibling.
The ZBOX Pico PI336 also comes with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of eMMC storage, and it’s also a passively cooled computer. But the additional size means there’s room for a wider range of ports, including:
- Gigabit Ethernet
- HDMI 2.0
- DisplayPort 1.2
- Headset
- 2 USB 3.0 ports
- 1 USB 3.0 Type-C port
- microSD card reader
Like the P226, this model is expected to ship in Q2, 2018 for a price close to what you’d pay for last year’s model, the ZBOX PIco PI335 (about $190).
Leave a Reply
4 Comments on "Zotac unveils ZBOX Pico mini PCs with Intel Gemini Lake chips"
June Canyon, please Intel! Not passive cooling maybe, but best BIOS support for future updates.
Sad to see only 32GB of storage on devices being announced for this upcoming year. That leaves little/no room for major Windows 10 updates.
My thoughts exactly. And 32GB of eMMC storage as well. I do not get the use case. At least if it was an M.2 or the like you could fix it if you really wanted to spend the money on it.
I suppose it would make a nice little Linux server for this or that but then so does a RPi at 1/4 the price.
I think it will be interesting to see what operating systems will be able to run on that. Once ReactOS gets to the point where one can install it via an USB flash drive or run from the micro-SD card, it would be neat to give it a try. It would be interesting to see if ArcaOS from Arca Noae could work with it. I have a feeling FreeDOS could work with it.