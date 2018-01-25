Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air updated with 8th-gen Intel Core chips

Xiaomi is updating its 13.3 inch Mi Notebook Air thin and light laptop with new models sporting 8th-gen Intel Core processors.

The new model still weighs just 2.9 pounds and still measures just about 0.6 inches thick. But now it packs a quad-core processor and improved cooling.

Prices are expected to start at about $850 in China, but Geekbuying is taking pre-orders for international customers for $970.

The new Mi Notebook Air supports an Intel Core i5-8250U or Core i7-8550U processor and features NVIDIA GeForce MX150 graphics, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, and 256GB of PCIe solid state storage.

It has a 1920 x 1080 pixel display with 5.6mm bezels, AKG speakers, 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 4.1, USB Type-C and Type-A ports, an HDMI port, a headset jack, and an estimated 7.5 hours of battery life while web browsing or watching videos.

The laptop has a fingerprint sensor in the touchpad, and the computer charges via a USB-C port.

This is actually Xiaomi’s second notebook to feature 8th-gen Intel “Kaby Lake Refresh” processor options. The first was the 15.6 inch Mi Notebook Pro, which launched in September.

Along with a bigger screen, that model supports up to 16GB of RAM.

via ixbt and TechTablets