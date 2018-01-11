Windows Phone Internals 2.3 released, unlocks all Lumia bootloaders

Microsoft may have largely abandoned its Lumia smartphones with Windows software. But if you’ve got one lying around now you can unlock the bootloader and root the phone.
As promised last month, the developer of Windows Phone Internals has released a new version that can unlock and root just about any Lumia device.
Windows Phone Internals 2.3 is the first update to the tool in two years, but it’s a doozy. Developer Heathcliff74 does note that some users have had problems unlocking devices with Bitlocker encryption enabled, but disabling it should do the trick.
Among other things, unlocking the bootloader allows you to install ROMs on a phone, but note that we’re still talking about Windows Phone-based ROMs. Porting Android to run on a Lumia phone would be a major undertaking since there aren’t necessarily Android drivers for all of the hardware.
And, as with any tool for flashing ROMs, unlocking booters, and rooting a device, you should probably proceed with caution since there’s a non-zero chance of something going wrong. Make sure to back up any important data before starting.
via Windows Central
It’s pretty cool but also a shame that Android can’t be ported that easily. It’s what I’ve always considered the pitfall of the ARM architecture. Any x86 OS can run on any x86 chipset with just the bare minimum generic drivers included. Everyone saying that x86 has to go is taking for granted the legacy support built into the x86 architecture that makes it much easier for OS’s and native apps to run consistently across all platforms rather than needing to be recompiled for each variation of the architecture or needing special drivers just to work.
What you’re talking about is less of a function of the ISA, and more of the system architecture. But I wholeheartedly agree with you, nonetheless: requiring custom drivers/kernels for each individual device really sucks. I doubt it will change, though, as it gives the industry the capability to force consumers to upgrade. There’s way too much money in that market model to abandon it.
The PC market would look very different today if companies were able to do something similar 20+ years ago.