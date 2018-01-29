Vivo Xplay7 may be first smartphone with 10GB of RAM

Most high-end smartphones on the market today ship with 4GB or maybe 6GB of RAM. Every now and again you can find one with 8GB.
But Chinese phone maker Vivo may be the first to hit double-digits. The company is said to be working on the first smartphone with 10GB of RAM. It’s called the Vivo Xplay7, and while the large amount of memory is the most news-worthy thing about the phone, it’s just the tip of the iceberg… if the rumors/leaks are correct.
The phone is also said to feature an edge-to-edge glass display with a screen-to-body ratio of almost 93 percent, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and a Qaulcomm Snapdragon 845 processor.
Other specs are said to include dual cameras with support for 4X lossless zoom and a choice of 256GB or 512GB of built-in storage.
There’s no word on the price or release date, and it’s unlikely that the Vivo Xplay7 would be made widely available outside of Asia anyway. But features that show up first in Vivo phones have a tendency to make their way to devices from other companies in the future.
While Vivo may not be a household name in the West, the company is one of the top 5 smartphone makers in the world. And Vivo has a record of beating everyone else to market with flashy new features in recent years:
- The company just unveiled the first smartphone with an in-display fingerprint reader.
- Vivo had one of the first phones with dual front-fracing cameras.
- The VivoX5 Max was the world’s thinnest Android phone when it launched in 2014.
- The 2016 Vivo Xplay5 was the first phone with 6GB of RAM.
So while a phone with 10GB of RAM may sound like overkill in 2018 when phones with less than half as much memory function perfectly well, I wouldn’t be surprised at all to see Vivo launch just such a device this year.
via Weibo, GSM Arena, PhoneRadar, and GizmoChina
I’ve had issues with apps closing when running multiple apps on 2GB, no problems whatsoever with 4GB (or actually what a 32 bit OS can handle of 4GB). I can’t imagine what need there would be for over 4 or even 6GB of ram.
LOL same so called leak as 4 months ago , just upgraded to 10GB
95% of the China so called leaks are complete nonsense (some random guy on weibo) and heavy filtering is required.
Ok what’s the point? Yes, with too little ram you can experience lost app sessions. But I’m doing just fine with 4gb.
The real problem here is that Android doesn’t use page filing or virtual memory. Why not just give me more storage, with a faster bus speed, and just implement virtual memory?
Maybe make it optional, users could nominate specific apps to use it. Like, if there was an app that I use to work on important files, I could enable it on that app.
hold on, sd845 only has support for 8GB of ram, right?