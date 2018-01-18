VAIO laptops updated with 8th-gen Intel Core chips

When Japanese PC maker VAIO unveiled an updated slate of notebooks a few months ago, they all featured 7th-gen Intel Core processors rather than the newer 8th-gen chips.

Now the company is making the move to Intel’s Kaby Lake Refresh architecture with new VAIO S11 and S13 models.

Prices are expected to start at about $1365 and they go up for pre-order later this month. There’s no word on if or when the new laptops will be available in the US.

The VAIO S11 has an 11.6 inch display and VAIO says it should get up to 15 hours of battery life, while the VAIO 13 has a 13.3 inch screen and tops out at about 12 hours.

Both models feature 1920 x 1080 pixel displays, a choice of Intel COre i5-8250U or Core i7-8550U quad-core chips, and support for up to 16GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of solid state storage.

The notebooks have three USB 3.0 ports, an HDMI port, an SD card reader, 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 4.1, and optional 4G LTE. And they’re small.

The VAIO S11 weighs about 1.9 pounds, while the 13.3 inch model is about 2.4 pounds. Both measure about 0.7 inches thick. Despite the compact size, the notebooks have a few features you don’t often find on laptops these days, including a VGA port and an Ethernet jack (which folds down to accept a full-sized Ethernet cable).

via PC Watch