Toshiba laptops with 8th-gen Intel Core chips coming soon

Toshiba is updating its laptop lineup with 6 new models sporting 8th-gen Intel chips coming this quarter.

The new Toshiba Portege X20W, Portege X30, Tecra X40, Tecra Z50, Tecra A50 and Tecra C50 are all business-class notebooks that sport Intel’s quad-core, U-series chips with Intel vPro.

The Portege X20W is a 12.5 inch convertible with a 360-degree hinge, and support for a Wacom pen, Windows Hello facial recognition, and Thunderbolt 3.

Toshiba’s Portege X30 is a 13.3 inch laptop that weighs 2.3 pounds and measures 0.6 inches thick. It has a magnesium chassis, Windows Hello, and Thunderbolt 3 support.

The Toshiba Tecra X40 has a 14. inch display, measures two thirds of an inch thick, and weighs 2.8 pounds. It has similar features to the Porege X30.

The Tecra Z50, Tecra A50, and Tecra C50 are 15.6 inch models with lower starting prices and lack of some of the high-ends features such as Thunderbolt 3 ports. But all three have spill-resistant keyboards and the Z50 and Z50 have backlit keyboards.

Toshiba says the A50 and C50 models also have user-replaceable batteries, which is an increasingly rare feature for modern laptops.

It’s worth noting that while Toshiba has issued a press release announcing the 6 new laptops with 8th-gen Intel Core chips, the links currently take you to landing pages for last year’s models with 7th-gen processors.