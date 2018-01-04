Rumor has it that 2018 is the year that Sony will release high-end smartphones with a new design focusing on slimmer bezels and a wider display. But Evan Blass reports for VentureBeat that Sony’s new low and mid-range phones for 2018 look a lot like every phone Sony has released for the past few years.
They do have updated hardware though.
Sony Xperia XA2
The biggest changes from last year’s model seems to be that Sony is upgrading the display resolution and replacing MediaTek processors with Qualcomm chips
Here’s a run-down of the specs we know about for the Xperia XA2:
- 5.2 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 octa-core CPU
- Adreno 508 graphics
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB storage
- 21MP rear camera and 8MP front camera
- Android 8.0
Sony Xperia XA2 Ultra
Take most of those specs and put them in a phone with a bigger display, and you’ve got the Xperia XA2 Ultra, although this model does have a higher-resolution front camera.
- 6 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 octa-core processor
- Adreno 508 graphics
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- 21MP rear and 16MP front cameras
- Android 8.0
Note that the specs listed above are taken from GFXBench (XA2, XA2 Ultra), so we’re looking at details for individual models. Blass suggests that while these pages show more memory and storage for the bigger phone, we’ll probably see both sizes offered with a choice of 3GB/32GB or 4GB/64GB.
Sony Xperia L2
There’s also a new entry-level model called the Xperia L2 which is expected to feature a 5.2 inch, 1280 x 720 pixel display and a lower price tag.
We don’t know much about the other details for this model yet, but pictures show a phone with wider bezels on the left and right side of the screen.
You can find more pictures at VentureBeat.
Leave a Reply
3 Comments on "Sony Xperia XA2, XA2 Ultra, and L2 smartphones leak ahead of launch"
Designed in 2012!
And still perfect
IP rating? No compact?