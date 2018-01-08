Sony Xperia XA2, XA2 Ultra, and L2 go official (and have usable fingerprint sensors in the US)

At first glance, the new Sony Xperia XA2 and L2 line of smartphones may look virtually identical to every other phone Sony has released in the past few years. But there’s on important difference: the company has moved the fingerprint sensor from the sides of the phone to the back.

That means you have a bigger surface area to place your finger on. And more importantly for US customers, it means Sony won’t have to disable the fingerprint reader on models sold in the United States.

Pricing hasn’t been revealed yet but, as expected, Sony’s first 3 smartphones unveiled in 2018 all have mid-range specs. It’s likely that premium handsets will follow later this year (maybe at Mobile World Congress in February?)

The Sony Xperia XA2 features a 5.2 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, a microSDXC card reader, a 3,300 mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 support, a 23MP rear camera, an 8MP wide-angle (120 degree) front camera, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, and a USB Type-C port. It will ship with Android 8.x Oreo software.

Sony’s Xperia XA2 Ultra is a bigger model with a few bonus features. It has a 6 inch full HD display, a Snapdragon 630 processor, 4GB of RAM, a choice of 32GB or 64GB of storage, and a 3,580 mAh battery.

The additional memory, storage, and battery capacity aren’t the only differences between this model and its smaller sibling though. Sony also crammed a dual selfie camera on the larger phone, with a 16MP camera with optical image stabilization paired with an 8MP 120 degree wide angle camera.

Then there’s the Sony Xperia L2, a lower-end model with a 5.5 inch, 1280 x 720 pixel display, a MediaTek MT6737T processor, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, a 3,300 mAh battery, and Android 7.x Nougat software. This phone has a 13MP rear camera, and 8MP front camera, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, and USB Type-C.

