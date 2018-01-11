Simply NUC unveils Intel NUC-base HomeBase Hub home server products

Simply NUC is a company that sells and supports Intel NUC mini PCs, and the company showed up at the Consumer Electronics Show this year planning to promote the availability of Intel’s new Hades Canyon NUC with a high-power Intel processor featuring Radeon Vega M graphics.

But Simply NUC is also planning to launch a new line of products later this year, and the company is providing a sneak peek at its booth.

The new products are basically personal home servers for media, private cloud storage, and more. The company calls the new product line HomeBase Hub and for the most part what you’re looking at are Intel NUC computers that have been configure with a suite of software and plenty of storage.

Oh, and there’s an optional add-on box that you can buy to get another 20TB of storage.

Prices are expected to start at $399 for an entry-level model with 2TB of storage. The company will also offer a higher-priced model with 5TB of storage. And if that’s not enough for you, there’s a new $900 box with 20TB of storage (spread out across four 5TB 2.5 inch hard drives).

That box is taller than any NUC on the market, but it has the same width and length, allowing you to stack the NUC on top of the 20TB add-on to make everything seem like a single device. There are also a few extra USB ports on the storage box, and a big fan on the back.

The company says the media server will be based on Plex, and other features include support for Amazon’s Alexa voice service, allowing you to control media playback and other features by voice. The HomeBase Hub computers will be outfitted with a microphone array for far-field voice detection.

There’s also optional support for a TV tuner that will let you use the hub to watch and record live TV and stream it over your network (a feature Plex recently added to its media center software).

Simply NUC isn’t ready to show off the HomeBase Hub in action yet, so probably the most interesting thing I saw at their booth was the new 20TB storage box. The company hasn’t decided whether to offer that box with less than 20TB for folks that might want to spend a little less money and buy a version with less storage and then add more hard drives as needed over time.