My smartphone has 64GB of storage space. My laptop has 256GB, or four times as much.
But soon you’ll be able to buy a microSD card with twice as much storage as that. Integral Memory has unveiled the first microSDXC card with 512GB of storage capacity, which ain’t half bad for a device about the size of a fingernail.
The new card meets the UHS-1 Class 1 specification and Video Speed Class 10 (V10) with read speeds up to 90 MB/s. Integral notes that write speeds are “lower,” but doesn’t say how much lower.
While there are faster storage cards available, it should be fast enough for capturing 1080p video or storing a heck of a lot of photos, videos, music, or other data. It’s the highest capacity microSD card we’ve seen since SanDisk introduced a 400GB microSDXC card last August.
Integral Memory says the new card should be available in February, and it’s appropriate for use in phones, tablets, action cameras, drones, and home security cameras, among other things. There’s no word on how much the new storage card will cost, but “a lot” seems like a safe bet.
10 Comments on "Say hello to the first 512GB microSDXC card"
The only problem is that no devices will be able to handle the capacity, most phones can only handle 64-128gb cards.
What about Windows laptops? Do they have a limit if they have a reader?
If there’s a limit, it’s purely artificial and dictated by crappy software. 512 GB card does not differ from 256 or 400 GB card in any way except that it has more blocks.
Many phones don’t have SD card slots. Those that have, don’t have any hardware related issues supporting more. The card is physically the same. Just more logical blocks. I have 256 GB cards that work just fine on many devices.
Nintendo switch says hello
Nice! Hoping to see 1TB soon.
I’d love to see a 4-8 TBs built into a watch – slim, not like those “smartwatch” bricks. Maybe add WiFi, in addition to microUSB-style connection. Partition a couple of slices up front for emergency bootable2ram OSes – the rest of the space for data storage.
512gb is nice but it’s still in that middle ground area of usefulness.
512GB can store 300 days worth of music non-stop @ 160 kbps.
the capacities keep on rising but the prices of the lower card are not dropping
like they used to
128gb cards are actually more $$ now than they were a year ago
it used to be that when the storage doubled the price of the other lower cards was cut in half , now not only are the prices not dropping they are actually increasing
Never heard of Integral Memory. Not sure I’d risk losing up to 512 GB of my data on a card from this company.