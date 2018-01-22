Liliputing

Say hello to the first 512GB microSDXC card

at by 10 Comments

My smartphone has 64GB of storage space. My laptop has 256GB, or four times as much.

But soon you’ll be able to buy a microSD card with twice as much storage as that.  Integral Memory has unveiled the first microSDXC card with 512GB of storage capacity, which ain’t half bad for a device about the size of a fingernail.

The new card meets the UHS-1 Class 1 specification and Video Speed Class 10 (V10) with read speeds up to 90 MB/s. Integral notes that write speeds are “lower,” but doesn’t say how much lower.

While there are faster storage cards available, it should be fast enough for capturing 1080p video or storing a heck of a lot of photos, videos, music, or other data. It’s the highest capacity microSD card we’ve seen since SanDisk introduced a 400GB microSDXC card last August.

Integral Memory says the new card should be available in February, and it’s appropriate for use in phones, tablets, action cameras, drones, and home security cameras, among other things. There’s no word on how much the new storage card will cost, but “a lot” seems like a safe bet.

press release 

Leave a Reply

10 Comments on "Say hello to the first 512GB microSDXC card"

Notify of
avatar
Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Member
Sheikh Steve
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

The only problem is that no devices will be able to handle the capacity, most phones can only handle 64-128gb cards.

Vote Up-2Vote Down  Reply
6 hours 31 minutes ago
Kary
Guest
Kary
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

What about Windows laptops? Do they have a limit if they have a reader?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 hours 56 minutes ago
Guest
miasma
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

If there’s a limit, it’s purely artificial and dictated by crappy software. 512 GB card does not differ from 256 or 400 GB card in any way except that it has more blocks.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 hours 21 minutes ago
Guest
miasma
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Many phones don’t have SD card slots. Those that have, don’t have any hardware related issues supporting more. The card is physically the same. Just more logical blocks. I have 256 GB cards that work just fine on many devices.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 hours 22 minutes ago
elloello
Guest
elloello
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Nintendo switch says hello

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours 38 minutes ago
Kurosama
Guest
Kurosama
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Nice! Hoping to see 1TB soon.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 hours 56 minutes ago
john
Guest
john
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

I’d love to see a 4-8 TBs built into a watch – slim, not like those “smartwatch” bricks. Maybe add WiFi, in addition to microUSB-style connection. Partition a couple of slices up front for emergency bootable2ram OSes – the rest of the space for data storage.

512gb is nice but it’s still in that middle ground area of usefulness.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 hours 13 minutes ago
Guest
miasma
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

512GB can store 300 days worth of music non-stop @ 160 kbps.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 hours 8 minutes ago
elloello
Guest
elloello
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

the capacities keep on rising but the prices of the lower card are not dropping
like they used to
128gb cards are actually more $$ now than they were a year ago
it used to be that when the storage doubled the price of the other lower cards was cut in half , now not only are the prices not dropping they are actually increasing

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
4 hours 35 minutes ago
Matt
Guest
Matt
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Never heard of Integral Memory. Not sure I’d risk losing up to 512 GB of my data on a card from this company.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours 2 minutes ago