Samsung is holding an event on February 25th, where the company will officially unveil the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ ahead of this year’s Mobile World Congress show.
But thanks to VentureBeat’s Evan Blass, we have a pretty good idea of what to expect.
Blass has posted a set of leaked images showing the upcoming phones as well as some of the key specs. While we’ll have to wait for Samsung’s announcement to know how accurate these leaked details are, Blass has a pretty stellar track record with this sort of thing.
So here’s what we’re expecting. Both phones will feature big screens and slim bezels, but the Galaxy S9 will sport a 5.8 inch screen while the larger Galaxy S9+ has a 6.2 inch display. Basically they look like last year’s Galaxy S8 and S8+ from the front.
Both are expected to feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chips when they ship in the US and China, but they’ll come with Samsung Exynos 9810 chips in other markets.
Samsung has also moved the fingerprint sensor so it’s below the camera instead of above it.
The screen size isn’t the only feature setting this year’s two models apart. Here’s a run-down of the rumored specs for each model:
Samsung Galaxy S9
- 5.8 inch display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 or Samsung Exynos 9810 chip
- 4GB of RAM
- 64GB of storage
- 12MP rear camera with variable aperture (f/1.5 to f/2.4) and super slow-mo capture (480fps at 720p)
- 8MP front camera
- Stereo speakers
Samsung Galaxy S9+
- 6.2 inch display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 or Samsung Exynos 9810 chip
- 6GB of RAM
- 128GB of storage
- Dual 12MP rear cameras (including one with the variable aperture and super slow-mo capabilities mentioned above)
- 8MP front camera
- Stereo speakers
Blass says the new phones should be available on March 16th. Pricing hasn’t been revealed yet.
1 Comment on "Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ leaked (Snapdragon 845 and familiar design)"
Any word on a headphone jack? Seriously, if even Samsung starts to dis it I’ll stock up on spare parts for my Mi4 and try to tough out the next few years with it.