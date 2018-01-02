Samsung DeX Pad trademark hints at next-gen desktop dock for Galaxy phones

Samsung’s DeX Station is a $150 smartphone dock that you can place recent Samsung Galaxy smartphones in to connect a monitor, mouse, and keyboard and use your phone like a desktop PC.

Now it looks like Samsung is planning to launch a new dock called the DeX Pad, and while there aren’t many details at the moment, a recent trademark filing makes it sound like the new model may be designed for wireless use… or something.

First of all, the word “pad” suggests that the the new model could be more of a wireless charging pad than a dock that requires you to plug in your phone via cables.

Second, the patent application includes this description:

Application software for projecting the screen of

mobile device to displays via computer peripheral

devices and wireless networks; Computer peripheral

devices; Computer software for wireless network

communications; Computer software for controlling user

interface mode adaption; Computer software for use in

computer access control.

Does that mean the new DeX Pad will let you connect a Samsung Galaxy S9 to a monitor without plugging in any wires? I have no idea. There’s really not a lot to go on… and a trademark application doesn’t necessarily even mean that a real product is coming anytime soon.

But it might be. Or maybe it’s a dual-purpose device that functions as a wireless charger when your phone’s not plugged in, and a DeX Station when it is.

via SamMobile