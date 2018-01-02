Samsung’s DeX Station is a $150 smartphone dock that you can place recent Samsung Galaxy smartphones in to connect a monitor, mouse, and keyboard and use your phone like a desktop PC.
Now it looks like Samsung is planning to launch a new dock called the DeX Pad, and while there aren’t many details at the moment, a recent trademark filing makes it sound like the new model may be designed for wireless use… or something.
First of all, the word “pad” suggests that the the new model could be more of a wireless charging pad than a dock that requires you to plug in your phone via cables.
Second, the patent application includes this description:
Application software for projecting the screen of
mobile device to displays via computer peripheral
devices and wireless networks; Computer peripheral
devices; Computer software for wireless network
communications; Computer software for controlling user
interface mode adaption; Computer software for use in
computer access control.
Does that mean the new DeX Pad will let you connect a Samsung Galaxy S9 to a monitor without plugging in any wires? I have no idea. There’s really not a lot to go on… and a trademark application doesn’t necessarily even mean that a real product is coming anytime soon.
But it might be. Or maybe it’s a dual-purpose device that functions as a wireless charger when your phone’s not plugged in, and a DeX Station when it is.
via SamMobile
Leave a Reply
2 Comments on "Samsung DeX Pad trademark hints at next-gen desktop dock for Galaxy phones"
$150 for Dex, $150 for monitor, $20 for keyboard and mouse… That’s $320. The Superbook ships in April and appears to be a better solution for less money. I am waiting for Sentio’s next gen product after all the bugs are worked out of Superbook. Why doesn’t Samsung make a Superbook clone instead of Dex???
A few years ago, I saw a “convergence” demo using a charging pad integrated into a desk, Miracast for display, and Bluetooth for keyboard/mouse. The phone would switch to desktop mode when placed on the charging pad. So it’s possible Samsung is doing something similar.