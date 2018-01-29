RockPro64 single-board computer with Rockchip RK3399 coming soon for $60 and up

Rockchip’s RK3399 processor is a 6-core chip with two ARM Cortex-A72 CPU cores, four Cortex-A53 cores,and ARM Mali-T864 graphics. It was first unveiled in early 2016, but computers like the Asus Chromebook Flip C101 that are powered by the chip only really started to hit the streets in 2017.

Soon you may be able to buy a computer with an RK3399 chip for as little as $60.

That’s roughly how much the upcoming RockPro64 will sell for when it hits the streets sometime around March 15th, 2018 (the final pricing hasn’t been set yet, but it’s expected to be between $59 and $65).

Think of the RockPro64 as a sort of souped-up Raspberry Pi. It’s a little larger than Raspberry Pi’s computers, but it’s still a tiny computer with an integrated processor, memory, and I/O ports, along with GPIO pins. While it’s designed as a dev board for hackers/makers/developers, it could be used as a general purpose computer with support for Linux and Android operating systems.

The little computer measures about 5.2″ x 3.1″ x 0.74″ and an entry-level model has 2GB of RAM, a microSD card reader for storage (and support for an eMMC flash storage module), Gigabit Ethernet, USB 3.0 Type-C and Type-A ports, two USB 2.0 ports, a 40-pin GPIO header, a PCIe 4x slot, and HDMI 2.0 output, among other things.

WiFi and Bluetooth aren’t built in, but there’s an SDIO socket for connecting a wireless module.

There will also be higher-priced models including one with 4GB of RAM that will sell for about $79 and launch in March, and a Rockpro64-AI model coming in August for $99.

What makes the AI version more expensive is the processor: this model will ship with the recently announced RK3399Pro processor which has the same basic specs as the original, but which also includes a Neural Processing Unit that can be used for speedier image recognition and other machine learning-related tasks.

The RockPro64 isn’t the only single-board computer with an RK3399 processor, but it’s certainly one of the most affordable.

As noted by CNX-Software, the Orange Pi RK3399 development board has the same processor, but that model sells for $109 at AliExpress. And the upcoming AAEON RICO-3399 board is expected to cost at least as much.

